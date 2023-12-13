Community roundup: King’s to retire Kispert’s number

Eastern Washington wide receiver Efton Chism III, a Monroe High School graduate, runs after catching a pass during the a game against Florida on Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert, an Edmonds native and King’s High School graduate, reacts after making a 3-pointer against the Charlotte Hornets during a game Nov. 8 in Charlotte, N.C.. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Corey Kispert is getting the royal treatment from his alma mater.

The former King’s High School boys basketball star is being honoring by the school when King’s retires his No. 24 jersey prior to the Knights’ home game next Wednesday against Bear Creek.

Kispert, an Edmonds native and a 2017 graduate of King’s, was a four-year letterman, leading the Knights to Class 1A state championships in 2015 and 2016. Kispert went on to a stellar collegiate career at Gonzaga, where as a senior in 2020-21 he was named a first-team All-American while leading the Bulldogs to a 31-1 record and a berth in the national championship game. He was honored as The Herald’s 2020-21 Man of the Year in Sports.

Kispert was selected 15th overall in the 2021 NBA draft by the Washington Wizards. This season the 6-foot-6 forward is averaging 10.9 points per game.

Kispert will be in attendance for the ceremony, as Washington plays at Portland the following night. The game is already sold out.

Chism named All-American

The accolades continue to pile up for Efton Chism III. The Monroe High School graduate, now a junior receiver on the Eastern Washington University football team, was named a third-team FCS All-American by three organizations.

Chism was named to the All-American third team by the Associated Press, Sports Illustrated and Bluebloods following a season in which he caught 84 passes for 834 yards and eight touchdowns. His 7.6 catches per game ranked third in FCS.

Chism now ranks third in school history with 226 receptions and 12th with 2,541 receiving yards. His 5.51 receptions per game are second in school history, trailing only NFL star Cooper Kupp.

Williams named NWAC Player of the Week

Jackson High School graduate Sylas Williams, now a freshman on the Skagit Valley College men’s basketball team, was named the Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Week for Nov. 27-Dec. 3.

Williams averaged 15 points and 14.7 rebounds in leading the Cardinals to three victories. For the season the 6-foot-7 forward is averaging 16.9 points and 16.4 rebounds for a Skagit Valley team that’s a perfect 10-0 and ranked No. 1 in the NWAC coaches poll.

Silvertips add Kaplan to roster

The Everett Silvertips have added forward Lukas Kaplan to their roster permanently.

Kaplan, a 16-year-old from Spruce Grove, Alberta, who was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 WHL prospects draft, was one of Everett’s last cuts at the start of the season, and he had been playing for the Northern Alberta Xtreme under-18 team. However, the 5-foot-8, 147-pound Kaplan was called up by Everett on multiple occasions to fill in for injuries, and during his latest call-up he was added to the roster permanently. He has two assists in 10 games with the Tips.

“Lukas has earned the right to play on our club and we look forward to having him begin his career with the Silvertips,” Everett general manager and head coach Dennis Williams said in a text message. “Lukas will be a big part of the program as we move forward.”

If you have an item for the community sports roundup, email Nick Patterson at npatterson@heraldnet.com.