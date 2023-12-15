Everett Mountain Rescue ready to step up to save hikers

Vehicles at the Everett Mountain Rescue headquarters in Snohomish, Washington on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Photos of volunteers and staff of the Everett Mountain Rescue in Snohomish, Washington on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Field members Donnie Pingrey, left, and Jay Bublitz, right, pose for a photo in front of vehicles at the Everett Mountain Rescue headquarters in Snohomish, Washington on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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EVERETT — It’s a familiar scene for search and rescue field members Donnie Pingrey and Jay Bublitz.

On a mission in the mountains, their patient feels guilty for making a search and rescue team go out of their way to find them.

“Don’t worry about it,” Pingrey always tells them. “I’m outside, I love this. I’m happy to meet you.”

Pingrey and Bublitz are both members of Everett Mountain Rescue, a nonprofit search and rescue squad specializing in high elevation, snowy and icy mountain ranges.

Their love for the outdoors and helping others drives their commitment to search and rescue.

Everett Mountain Rescue is an all-volunteer group, with 25 to 35 active members who rotate on their roster, Bublitz said. The group works with the county’s volunteer search and rescue organization, which operates under the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

At the pandemic’s peak, the mountain rescue team would get calls every week to come to Mount Pilchuck, Lake Serene or another nearby hiking destination to help someone out of a tricky situation, Pingrey said.

The calls could be as simple as someone without a head lamp needing help to find their way out of a dark hike, or more dangerous, like responding to the aftermath of an avalanche.

“There was a time when missions were so frequent, it was almost like that was our exercise regimen,” Pingrey said.

During missions, no one goes out alone.

“We’re here to take care of each other,” Pingrey said. “If we were by ourselves, I think it would certainly be scary.”

These days, the calls for rescue have decreased. The team will average a handful of missions in a year, compared to about 50 per year during the pandemic.

Ideally, the calls have decreased because people have the right tools and know how to self-rescue, Bublitz said.

With this decrease in missions, Bublitz said now is a great opportunity to focus on training and educating volunteers and the public.

And with colder months approaching, the team is preparing volunteers for winter missions.

Everett Mountain Rescue’s website offers a number of resources hikers can use, like the 10 essential items every backcountry traveler should carry, or a checklist to make a plan in the case of getting lost.

Still, the team encourages people to call if they need help.

Pingrey has heard a lot of people say they are hesitant to call 911 because they fear a massive bill. But they shouldn’t, he said. Everett Mountain Rescue is a nonprofit, so the response is completely free for the patient.

“That’s an important thing for people to remember, that services are available to them,” Pingrey said. “Don’t hesitate to push the 911 button to come get help.”

Through donations, Everett Mountain Rescue is able to pay for the equipment it needs for missions and trainings.

How to Help

Donations can be made online or by check.

https://everettmountainrescue.org/donate

Everett Mountain Rescue, 5506 Old Machias Rd. Snohomish, WA 98290

info@everettmountainrescue.org

Jenelle Baumbach: 360-352-8623; jenelle.baumbach@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @jenelleclar.