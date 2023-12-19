2023 Hyundai Ioniq EV makes a splash

Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 electric vehicle has its debut as a 2023 model, and really makes a splash, with sedan configuration, wild styling that looks like an artistic representation of a sow bug (not a put-down), and extended driving ranges up to 361 miles.

I sometimes have to steel myself before getting into a new electric vehicle, especially one as radical-looking as the Ioniq 6. That’s because of the rabid conspiracy among early EV designers to make the vehicles as complicated as possible, as though that were something awesome.

Hyundai stands that misguided theory on its head with the Ioniq 6. First off, the interior design is boldly innovative without coming across as crying for attention. Then, getting in, getting settled, adjusting everything, and getting going are simple procedures. There are some EVs so complicated, even their motor on/off operation isn’t obvious.

The Ioniq 6 comes in SE, SEL, and Limited trim levels, and has two powertrain versions: a base rear-wheel-drive setup with an electric motor and 53.0-kWh battery; and all-wheel-drive with two motors and a 77.4-kWh battery. The former produces 149 horsepower; the latter, 320 horsepower. Single-motor cars with a Long Range battery pack produce 225 horsepower.

I drove the Ioniq 6 Limited model, whose EPA-rated MPGe numbers are 111 city, 94 highway, and 103 combined. The driving range is rated 270 miles.

Above and beyond the Ioniq 6’s refreshing intuitiveness are its remarkable driving characteristics. The cabin is unruffled by disagreeable noises and ragged road conditions, and its low-slung stance gives it great stability on tight turns along winding roads.

Cabin space shares in the glory, too. Legroom for everyone inside is on the high end of abundant. The driver’s seat has an almost ridiculously long range of forward and backward adjustment, and even with the driver’s seat as far back as possible, the passenger behind it still has lots of legroom.

Trunk space of 11.2 cubic feet doesn’t sound like much when you’re used to seeing SUV numbers, but during my test week, it turned out to be plenty roomy. In the event it’s not enough, the rear seat bench can be folded down.

2023 HYUNDAI IONIQ 6 LIMITED

Base price, including destination charge: $57,215

Price as driven: $57,425

Mary Lowry is a member of the Motor Press Guild and a member and past president of the Northwest Automotive Press Association. She lives in Snohomish County. Vehicles are provided by automotive manufacturers as a one-week loan for evaluation purposes only. Manufacturers do not control content of the reviews.