2024 Mazda CX-50 has enhanced all-terrain potential

The 2024 Mazda CX-50 is available with a choice of two four-cylinder engines, including a turbo version. (Mazda)

Mazda’s CX-50 is a hunky and suave compact SUV in possession of off-pavement bravado, a posh interior, and the brand’s signature sporty performance.

Introduced for the 2023 model year, the CX-50 is updated for 2024 with some suspension and steering adjustments to enhance its all-terrain potential.

Eight different packages or trim levels are available, along with a choice of two powertrains: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 187 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque, and a 256-hp turbocharged version with 320 lb-ft.

Both engines are paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, and every CX-50 model comes standard with all-wheel drive.

Fuel economy ratings for the regular engine are 24 mpg city, 30 mpg highway, and 27 mpg combined. For the turbo, the numbers are 23/29/25 mpg.

With a $1,375 destination charge included, pricing runs from $31,675 to $44,675.

The base CX-50 2.5 S Select model is far from bare-bones. It includes a good selection of standard features such as dual-zone automatic climate control with rear-seat vents, a 10.25-inch center display with HD radio and four USB ports, eight-speaker audio system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, keyless entry, push-button start and more.

Turbo engine availability kicks in at the fifth trim level, the CX-50 2.5 Turbo, and is found exclusively on the remaining three trims.

The top-tier Turbo Premium Plus model is duly furnished with everything the other trims offer, and adds an auto-dimming driver-side rearview mirror with Homelink, heated rear seats, navigation, and several extra driver-assistance features.

CX-50’s top-notch interior would look right at home in a compact SUV with a much higher price. It has seating for five with lots of legroom even in the second row. Construction is solid, seats are comfortable, unwanted noise is largely eliminated, and the ride stays supple except during gnarly pavement sections at freeway speeds that would vex most car suspensions.

Various places inside and outside the CX-50 are designed with outdoor enthusiasts in mind, to provide stowage for related gear and equipment as well as easy access. The cargo area is one example. Deeper than it is wide, it’s a better fit for coolers, backpacks and other items. The opening is flush with the floor, so heavy and bulky items can be slid into and out of the cargo area without the strain of having to hoist them.

2024 MAZDA CX-50 TURBO PREMIUM PLUS

Base price, including destination charge: $44,675

Price as driven: $44,675

Mary Lowry is a member of the Motor Press Guild and a member and past president of the Northwest Automotive Press Association. She lives in Snohomish County. Vehicles are provided by automotive manufacturers as a one-week loan for evaluation purposes only. Manufacturers do not control content of the reviews.