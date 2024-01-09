Fully redesigned Toyota Prius has knockout styling, driving dynamics

The 2024 Toyota Prius has fuel efficiency ratings up to 57 mpg for combined city and highway driving. (Toyota)

The Toyota Prius gauge cluster rises boldly from the dash directly in front of the driver. The Limited interior is shown here. (Toyota)

The 2024 Toyota Prius maintains the car’s legendary fuel efficiency, and throws in some great sporty styling and driving dynamics for good measure. (Toyota)

The Toyota Prius, that pioneer of hybrid technology, evolved from a controversial and eccentric-looking car in 2000 to a stylish knockout in 2023. For the entire trip, the car’s stock-in-trade, fantastic fuel economy, has been steadfast. It’s even better now.

A full redesign for 2023 ushered in a fifth-generation Prius with a sporty exterior, a more powerful 2.0-liter engine, actual driving dynamics, and an available all-wheel-drive system in addition to the standard front-wheel-drive layout.

There are three trim levels of the new Prius: LE, XLE, and Limited. All three offer the option of AWD and are powered by the same hybrid powertrain, which generates 194 horsepower with FWD and 196 hp with AWD.

In spite of its significant 60-percent power increase, the Prius gets even more responsible about fuel economy, keeping it in the upper echelon of hybrid cars. Check out these impressive mpg numbers for city, highway, and combined driving for each model: 57/56/57 (LE trim with FWD); 53/54/54 (LE AWD); 52/52/52 (XLE FWD and Limited FWD); 49/50/49 (XLE AWD and Limited AWD).

During my test week with the Prius XLE AWD, it seemed as though the fuel gauge might never budge from the completely full level. That isn’t an unusual experience in a Prius, but simultaneously being in one of the best-looking cars in sight was newfound, as was the big boost in fun-to-driveness.

Styling inside the car’s cabin has adopted a more conventional arrangement for the infotainment system, moving it more toward the driver. My XLE had an easy-to-use multimedia system with a 12.3-inch touchscreen. An 8-inch screen is standard, so that was a $735 option. The larger screen is standard on the Limited.

The gauge cluster rises boldly from the dash directly in front of the driver. I’d call it a less than ideal situation since it took quite a while to get the seat and steering wheel positioned to my liking, without obstructing a full view of the gauge cluster. I never did get it just right, but I did learn to live just fine with it. Soon enough it was a non-issue.

After its complete redesign for 2023, the 2024 Prius is a carryover.

2024 TOYOTA PRIUS XLE AWD

Base price, including destination charge: $33,590

Price as driven: $35,592

Mary Lowry is a member of the Motor Press Guild and a member and past president of the Northwest Automotive Press Association. She lives in Snohomish County. Vehicles are provided by automotive manufacturers as a one-week loan for evaluation purposes only. Manufacturers do not control content of the reviews.