Sasquatch of Lake Stevens is legendary as hometown hero Chris Pratt

A figure known as the Lake Stevens Bigfoot-Moss Man-Sasquatch sits among trees and along the Stevens Creek stream on Lundeen Parkway in Lake Stevens. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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A figure known as the Lake Stevens Bigfoot-Moss Man-Sasquatch sits among trees and along the Stevens Creek stream on Lundeen Parkway in Lake Stevens. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

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LAKE STEVENS — The sign by Stevens Creek says “Fish Crossing.”

It’s also known in this neck of the woods as “Bigfoot Crossing.”

What’s up with that?

Sasquatch sightings are daily on this stretch of Lundeen Parkway, across and down from Lundeen Park and a bit north of Norm’s Market.

But chances are you won’t spot the beast unless you know to look in the swampy thickness near the blue “Fish Crossing” sign. Once you do, you’ll look every time.

And they’ll look back.

There’s a big one and a less obvious baby one. The figures are set back from the road in a thicket not easily accessible on foot.

“We were just driving by and I thought I saw something in that swampy area. We turned around and went back,” said Greg Sutherland, an Everett police lieutenant who lives in Lake Stevens. He alerted The Daily Herald.

The swamp things go by different names. Marsh Monster. Mossquatch. Moss Man. The Ooka Bookas. Dave.

It’s a mystery how, why or exactly when the mossy celebs appeared in the Lake Stevens woods.

“They showed up,” a spokesperson for Lake Stevens Historical Society said by email. “They are starting to degrade and it doesn’t look like anyone has done any upkeep since they were installed.”

A Lake Stevens Community Facebook post in January 2022 drew numerous comments.

“Hilarious yet slightly terrifying, scared the bejeezus outta me the other morning … there is some creepy dude standing out there watching the cars go by,” a post read.

“Another reason our community is so awesome,” another said.

The city of 36,000 has other notables, such as actor Chris Pratt, who grew up in Lake Stevens and raised over $500,000 for the local Boys & Girls Club. Pratt, 44, on occasion is spotted in town. More often, though, when in Washington he’s at his Stillwater Ranch on San Juan Island.

A community Facebook post in March 2023 that Moss Man had gone missing stirred worry. Turns out the concerned citizen couldn’t see the figures because of all the green growth. Fall and winter are the best spotting times.

Isabella Swanson wrote an excellent story about the swamp beings for the Cavelero Mid High School news in June 2022, when she was in the ninth grade:

“Perhaps you’ve noticed the strange figures lurking in the fog as your bus heads towards Cavelero, speeding down Lundeen Parkway in the early morning light. Maybe you heard a loud scream come from the back of your mom’s car as your sister pointed in the direction of the swamp saying, ‘There’s something out there!’

“The figures have piercing white eyes and they seem to be staring at you while you drive by. People in cars and on bicycles are frequently seen stopping and taking photos. These swamp creatures seem to be a friendly species and enjoy having their photo taken so they can be recognized by the public. Taking the time to recognize local citizens’ artwork is an act of appreciation to not only the creator but also to the art itself.”

Check out the Cavelero news site with stories by some top-notch ninth-grade journalists who take on serious issues. Recent topics include the Israel and Palestine conflict, shortage of bus drivers and A.I.’s effects on education.

As far as the marsh man, there was a whodunit lead to chase in Isabella’s story.

“Rumors have it that someone working at Norm’s grocery is responsible,” she wrote.

Norm’s Market does have Bigfoot Barleywine Ale among its over 700 beer varieties. Hmmm …

“I drive by it every day but I don’t know the origins behind it,” Norm’s owner Shane McDaniel told The Herald.

Oh, well. It doesn’t matter how the swamp stars got there, anyway.

As Isabella put it in her story, “Running daily errands on a gloomy day in Washington can be lightened up by the sight of the marsh monsters.”

Is there a person, place or thing making you wonder “What’s Up With That?” Contact reporter Andrea Brown: 425-339-3443; abrown@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @reporterbrown.