‘Galloping Gourmet’ celebrity chef Graham Kerr is a Stanwood newlywed

Nancy, wife of “Galloping Gourmet” Graham Kerr, beams while listening to her new husband speak during Senior Expo on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Hotel Indigo in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Graham Kerr, the “Galloping Gourmet,” walks over and holds the hand of his wife Nancy while speaking during Senior Expo on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Hotel Indigo in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Graham Kerr recalls the moment he proposed to Nancy while speaking during Senior Expo on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Hotel Indigo in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Graham Kerr, 90, leans down and kisses his new wife, Nancy, during Senior Expo on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Hotel Indigo in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Graham Kerr, 90, leans down and kisses his new wife, Nancy, during Senior Expo on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Hotel Indigo in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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EVERETT — This TV celebrity chef is dishing about love.

What’s up with that?

Graham Kerr, who frolicked on screen as “The Galloping Gourmet” in the 1960s, is a newlywed — at age 90. He married the gal next door at Warm Beach Senior Community in Stanwood. She is in her 80s.

“Nancy is my brand-new wife,” he said. “We have been married for 102 days.”

Kerr was a featured speaker at the March 26 senior expo at Hotel Indigo in Everett. Vendors included the library, cruise ship agents and a cannabis shop. These were outnumbered by cremation, assisted living and Medicare tables. Still, aging has evolved.

As has the “Galloping Gourmet” himself.

He no longer jumps over dining chairs, as he did in the show’s heyday from 1968 to 1972, with millions of viewers in over 100 countries. But he still can work a room and get grown women, and even men, giggling like teenagers.

Kerr, born in England, has spoken candidly about the dark side of his fame. On the show, episodes began with a cheeky monologue, in his plucky accent, about a meal from an exotic region on his travels. Then he prepared the dish, usually one high in fats, swirling wine and double entendres in front of a live audience. He was as much stand-up comic as he was chef.

The show’s filming ended when he and first wife, Treena, both were injured in a car crash in California. It led to her addiction to painkillers and the couple becoming born-again Christians.

No more swizzling wine for “the high priest of hedonism,” as he was tagged.

His books and life since centered on preaching faith and healthy eating. He settled in Washington in 1998 to do several Graham Kerr TV series on PBS and Discovery channels with a nutritious take on food. After Treena’s death in 2015, he moved from Mount Vernon to Stanwood.

Other than regular shopping trips to Costco, with him behind the wheel of his electric Nissan Leaf, he keeps a low profile. He does occasional podcasts, radio shows and interviews. His message was saturated with religion when this newspaper last caught up with him in 2022 for a story that yielded a barrage of fan mail from readers for the celebrated chef.

At the senior expo, hosted by The Daily Herald, autographed copies of his latest recipe book, “Swiftly Seasoned,” went fast for $10. A deal hard to pass up for those carting the 400 free swag bags handed out.

Kerr was a draw for many attendees.

“He brought all the golden boys and girls to the yard,” event coordinator Jacqueray Smith said.

Nancy was a star as well.

“They got my vote for hottest couple at the expo,” Smith said.

Visitors flocked around the pair.

“I bought his cookware years ago. It was harvest gold,” said Sandra McLeod, of Lake Stevens. “He hasn’t lost his sense of humor, that’s for sure. I was shocked he lived that close. I thought he’d be in Hollywood.’

Dean Robertson, of Lynnwood, said Kerr changed the way he eats and worships.

“Graham has inspired me spiritually and with healthy eating,” Robertson said.

During his 40-minute speech, Kerr endorsed what he called “swift” food instead of fast food from burger joints.

In true “Galloping Gourmet” style, he whipped out an empty bag of Kirkland stir-fry vegetables to wave around.

“In 15 minutes, I can get a meal on the table with just plant food,” he said. “This is Costco, by the way.”

For 20 years, he has started his day with purple porridge, a hot goo of oats, nuts and berries, topped with yogurt and a splash of sugar-free hazelnut coffee creamer. He uses the frozen three berry blend from Costco, but didn’t bring that bag.

Nancy prefers granola.

“It’s the only thing about our marriage life that is complicated,” he said. “Being in love means making room for each other.”

Not only at the breakfast table.

“She is a conservative and I’m a progressive,” he said.

He and Nancy really were next-door neighbors.

About three years ago she moved into a Warm Beach apartment he’d previously occupied before moving into a neighboring unit.

“They said, ‘Did you know the Galloping Gourmet lived in this apartment?’” she told The Herald.

Nancy, an abstract artist, wasn’t one of those with a crush on the debonair chef back in the day. She was busy raising her daughter and “didn’t have much TV time.”

So, she wasn’t all that impressed. That is, until she met Kerr in person.

It started as a friendship, for several years meeting over English tea every Friday afternoon to discuss politics and socioeconomics.

One day, he kissed her, taking “love thy neighbor” to the next level.

“She kissed me back,” he said. “Then I fell off my horse. In one moment, I just fell in love with this woman I had been meeting for 2½ years and talking about Trump. It couldn’t get much better than that.”

He told the audience about popping the question.

“At 90,” he said, “you don’t waste time.”

Is there a person, place or thing making you wonder “What’s Up With That?” Contact reporter Andrea Brown: 425-339-3443; abrown@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @reporterbrown.