Edmonds School Board set to approve $200M plan to rebuild 2 schools

A courtyard at the College Place Middle School in Lynnwood, Washington, on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2023. Voters approved a capital bond measure in February, allowing the school district to rebuild both College Place Elementary and College Place Middle School. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

The music room inside College Place Middle School in Lynnwood, Washington, on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2023. Voters approved a capital bond measure in February, allowing the school district to rebuild both College Place Elementary and College Place Middle School. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

LYNNWOOD — The Edmonds School District plans to use over $200 million of the bond money approved by voters this year to rebuild two Lynnwood schools.

In its meeting Tuesday, the school board is poised to approve an initial contract to rebuild College Place Middle School and College Place Elementary School, located a few blocks away from Highway 99 and Edmonds College on 208th St SW and 76th Ave W.

College Place Middle School was built in 1970. As the school continues to age, boilers are degrading, water fountains are unusable in the winter and accessibility isn’t keeping up with the student population, school officials have told The Daily Herald.

In February, Lynnwood and Edmonds voters approved a bond and levy proposal from the district to fund capital projects over the next few years.

Both measures will amass more than $700 million in property taxes from 2025 to 2028. The district used the aging College Place schools as a centerpiece of its levy campaign.

If the board approves, Cornerstone General Contractors, of Bothell, will win the contract to rebuild the two schools. Cornerstone was one of four contractors to make a bid. The estimated budget is $200 million to rebuild the schools that sit on the same lot.

The district plans to build College Place Elementary with a capacity of 550 students. The school will continue its dual-language program under the new roof. The school had 434 students enrolled in the 2023-2024 school year, according to the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The new College Place Middle School is expected to hold 1,000 students, with 6th grade classes moved from the elementary school into the middle school. Currently, the school has 465 students enrolled in 7th and 8th grade.

School officials haven’t decided whether students will remain in the old schools during construction or relocate elsewhere. Middle schoolers would move to the former Alderwood Middle School, while elementary students could move to Woodway Elementary, according to the school district.

Construction, which will occur on the same lot as the old properties, is slated to begin in June 2026 and conclude before the start of the 2028-2029 school year.

Cornerstone General Contractors built Lake Stevens High School, which was completed in 2021, as well as Park Place Middle School in Monroe and Skyview Middle School in Bothell.

Jenelle Baumbach: 360-352-8623; jenelle.baumbach@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @jenelleclar.