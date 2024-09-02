2024 Wesco 3A North football preview: coaches poll and team information

Stanwood’s Canyon Bumgarner reaches the ball in to the end zone looking for a touchdown during the Stilly Cup against Arlington on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Marysville Getchell junior quarterback Arion Palacol rolls out of the pocket while looking to pass against Marysville Pilchuck during the Berry Bowl on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Quil Ceda Stadium in Marysville, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

As the Friday night lights turn to full blast and a crisp fall chill fills the air, that’s a sign to open the concession stands, bring out the marching bands, do the coin tosses and prepare for kickoff. Here is the 2024 Wesco 3A North football preview, including a coaches poll and specific team information.

Arlington and Marysville Pilchuck, two successful long-time programs in Snohomish County, have vacated their spots in Wesco 3A North. The Eagles moved up to Wesco 4A and Tomahawks down to Northwest Conference 2A. To fill the gaps are Sedro-Woolley, a team that’s been a top 2A contender, and Snohomish, a team that’s held its own in Wesco 3A South.

COACHES POLL

The predicted order of finish, as voted on by the league’s coaches. Included is the average placing for each team with the number of first-place votes in parentheses.

1. Ferndale (4) — 1.2

2. Sedro-Woolley (1) — 2.3

3. Stanwood (1) — 2.4

4. Mount Vernon (0) — 4.4

5. Oak Harbor (0) — 4.6

6. Snohomish (0) — 4.8

7. Marysville Getchell (0) — 5

NOTE: Coaches weren’t allowed to vote for their own teams. The Herald didn’t receive a response from Sedro-Woolley. All other coaches participated in the voting.

FERNDALE

Last season: 8-3 overall, 4-2 in Wesco 3A North

Coach: Jamie Plenkovich (21st season)

Offense: Wing-T

Defense: Even Front

Returning starters: 5 on offense, 6 on defense

Key players: Talan Bungard, sr., FB/DE; Zach Nielsen, sr., RB/DB; Eli Kennerley, sr., RB/DB; Wyatt Strait, sr., OL/DL; Lincoln Thomas, sr., TE/LB; Jacob Gandy, sr., RB/LB; Kulshan LaValley, jr., OL/DL; Nolan Boleak, jr., QB/DB.

Overview: District and state tournaments are not uncommon for the Golden Eagles. They’ve advanced to the postseason each year between 2015-23 and received state berths in four of those campaigns (2016, 2017, 2022 and 2023). With an undefeated 6-0 league record and nine overall wins in 2022 and eight overall wins in 2023, Ferndale looks to continue being a top Wesco 3A North contender. Nearly half of the starters on offense and defense return this year, along with coach Jamie Plenkovich who’s beginning the first half of his two-decade stint at the helm. The Golden Eagles’ first game is against Lynden at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6.

MARYSVILLE GETCHELL

Last season: 7-3 overall, 5-3 in Wesco 3A North

Coach: Davis Lura (14th season)

Offense: Washbone

Defense: 4-3

Returning starters: 8 on offense, 5 on defense

Key players: Arion “Bubba” Palacol, sr., QB/DB; Mariano “Ano” Palacol, sr., SB/DB; Ben Allestad, sr., TE/RB/LB; Caleb Riba, sr., OL/DL; Jaden Phillips, sr., OL/DL; Sam Gooch, sr., RB/LB; Zack Pittman, sr., WR/DB; Connor Abila, sr., SB/DB.

Overview: With territorial rivals Marysville Pilchuck, a team that’s made the state tournament three times since 2019, dropping to Northwest Conference 2A, the Chargers will now be the lone Marysville representative in Wesco 3A North. Getchell earned a trio of one-point wins last season over Mount Vernon, Ferndale and Stanwood but faced heavy losses to Arlington and Pilchuck. The Chargers have never made a state-tournament appearance, but seniors Arion “Bubba” Palacol and his twin brother, Mariano “Ano,” look to carry their postseason momentum from basketball last winter to the gridiron this fall. Bubba’s arm also helped lead Getchell to a program-best seven wins last year. The Chargers graduated 2023 All-Wesco second-team wide receiver Shawn Etheridge, second-team defensive lineman Chayse Randle and second-team defensive back Coen Ramsey but return first-team tight end senior Ben Allestad and first-team offensive linemen seniors Caleb Riba and Jaden Phillips. Getchell’s first game is against Cedarcrest at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6.

MOUNT VERNON

Last season: 3-7 overall, 0-6 in Wesco 3A North

Coach: Jake Whitman (second season)

Offense: Spread

Defense: 3-3

Returning starters: 6 on offense, 5 on defense

Key players: Quincy Gustafson, sr., OL; Keegan Collins, sr., OL; Brody Olmsted, sr., DB; Michael Johnson, sr., WR/DB; Moi Lucatero, sr., DB; Kaiden Anderson, jr., QB; Bode Webb, jr., LB; Jax Moody, sr., WR.

Overview: The last time the Bulldogs made the state tournament was as a 4A program in 2018. Mount Vernon advanced to the district tournament in 2019 but didn’t progress to state. Since then, it’s been a tough ride for the Bulldogs, especially after tallying zero wins against conference opponents in 2022 and 2023 and only getting two and three wins overall in those seasons, respectively. Second-year head coach Jake Whitman, however, is optimistic about this fall with his offensive line and defensive back positions held by mostly seniors. “We have a new league alignment with Sedro-Woolley and Snohomish joining the league and Marysville Pilchuck dropping down,” Whitman said. “This creates some new matchups, which should be exciting. … We are working to turn our program around from one which only won a few games from 2021-22. This collection of athletes we have now is trying to take the program back to what it was in 2018-19 with back-to-back playoff teams at the 4A level.” Mount Vernon’s first game is against Arlington at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6.

OAK HARBOR

Last season: 4-6 overall, 2-5 in Wesco 3A North

Coach: Marcus Hughes (sixth season)

Offense: Wing-T

Defense: Multiple

Returning starters: 6 on both offense and defense

Key players: Carson Lang, sr., LB/RB; Gabe Salisbury, sr., OL/DL; Carlos Hernandez, sr., OL/DL; Jayson Champignon, sr., RB/DB; Connor Cash, sr., QB/RB/DB; Nick Hummel, sr., TE/LB; Cohen Esvelt, jr., OL/DL; Dylan Comply, sr., DB/WR.

Overview: The Wildcats have made the district tournament each year between 2011-18, advancing to state twice during that span (2014 and 2017). However, the return trip back to the postseason has been delayed due to tallying only two league wins in 2022 and 2023. Oak Harbor’s first game is against Inglemoor at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6.

SEDRO-WOOLLEY

Last season: 7-3 overall, 4-3 in Northwest Conference 2A

Coach: Dave Ward

Offense: Response not received

Defense: Response not received

Returning starters: Response not received

Key players: Response not received

Overview: Since the merging of the Northwest Conference 2A Lake and Sky divisions after the 2019 season, the Cubs have finished in the upper half of the standings each year, and that’s in addition to having 2A powerhouses Anacortes and Lynden as league opponents. However, this is the first season Sedro-Woolley will compete in Wesco 3A North. The Cubs tallied six overall wins in 2021, eight in 2022 and seven in 2023. After losing in the first round at state in 2013, the semifinals in 2015 and quarterfinals in 2016, Sedro-Woolley’s last appearance was in 2022 where they lost in the quarterfinals. They were, however, state champions in 2014. The Cubs’ first game is against Mariner at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6.

SNOHOMISH

Last season: 2-8 overall, 2-5 in Wesco 3A South

Coach: Joey Hammer (seventh season)

Offense: Pro

Defense: 4-4

Returning starters: 9 on offense, 6 on defense

Key players: Seth Abood, sr., TE/DE; David Hammer, sr., QB; Ty Tautolo, soph., RB/DE; Parker Jackson, sr., WR/DB; Sylas Green, sr., WR/LB; Brody Strandt, sr., RB/LB; David Ross, sr., OL/DL; Joseph Chapman, sr., OL/DL.

Overview: The Panthers have competed in the district tournament each year between 2015-22, advancing to state in 2018. Snohomish recorded only two league and overall wins last season. However, the Panthers are making the move back to the North this season and don’t have to compete with Arlington and Pilchuck. Snohomish graduated 2023 All-Wesco second-team tight end Lucas Bosa and second-team defensive lineman Jude Lewis but returns first-team offensive lineman senior Seth Abood and first-team defensive back junior Bridger Ulrich. The Panthers’ first game is against Seattle Prep. at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6.

STANWOOD

Last season: 4-6 overall, 2-5 in Wesco 3A North

Coach: Jeff Scoma (fourth season)

Offense: Wing-T

Defense: Multiple

Returning starters: 10 on both offense and defense

Key players: Canyon Bumgarner, sr., S/RB; Elijah Fleck, sr., DL/OL; Cruise Swanson, sr., LB/RB; Chance Swanson, sr., LB/RB; Skyler McLain, sr., DL; Elijah Walker, sr., DL; Cole Willams, sr., CB/RB; Charlie McEwen, jr., LB.

Overview: The Spartans finished in the bottom half of the conference last season but have 20 players total from offense and defense returning this year. Stanwood’s first state playoff berth since 1996 came in 2021, followed by another historic accomplishment in 2022 when it returned to state. The Spartans were ousted in the first round and quarterfinals, respectively. Stanwood tallied 4-3 league and 6-5 overall records in 2021, 5-1 league and 10-2 overall records in 2022, but all that dropped to 2-5 league and 4-6 overall records in 2023. The Spartans graduated 2023 All-Wesco first-team kick returner and defensive back Max Mayo but return first-team offensive lineman and defensive lineman senior Elijah Fleck and second-team linebacker senior Ethan Burke. In 2022, Stanwood topped Arlington to win its first Stilly Cup since 2009. Beating Arlington and Ferndale the same season is on the Spartans’ list again this year, and they’ll have a chance to do it back-to-back Fridays (Ferndale on Oct. 4 and Arlington on Oct. 11). Stanwood’s first game is against Spanaway Lake at 7 p.m. on Sept. 5. Click here to read more about the Spartans’ preparation for the 2024-25 season.