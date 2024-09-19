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Week 1 Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association rankings

Published 8:48 am Thursday, September 19, 2024

By Taras McCurdie

Lake Stevens volleyball players celebrate after scoring a point in their season opener against Curtis High School in Lake Stevens, Wash., on Sept. 11, 2024. Curtis won all three sets: 25-19, 25-20 and 25-18. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)
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Lake Stevens volleyball players celebrate after scoring a point in their season opener against Curtis High School in Lake Stevens, Wash., on Sept. 11, 2024. Curtis won all three sets: 25-19, 25-20 and 25-18. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Lake Stevens volleyball players celebrate after scoring a point in their season opener against Curtis High School in Lake Stevens, Wash., on Sept. 11, 2024. Curtis won all three sets: 25-19, 25-20 and 25-18. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)
Lake Stevens volleyball players celebrate after scoring a point in their season opener against Curtis High School in Lake Stevens, Wash., on Sept. 11, 2024. Curtis won all three sets: 25-19, 25-20 and 25-18. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)
Lake Stevens junior outside hitter Laura Eichert serves the volleyball in the season opener against Curtis High School in Lake Stevens, Wash., on Sept. 11, 2024. Eichert tallied 18 kills, six digs and two aces. Curtis won all three sets: 25-19, 25-20 and 25-18. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Below are the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association’s rankings for Week 1.

4A

1. Curtis

2. Camas

3. Wenatchee

4. Olympia

5. Kennedy Catholic

6. Tahoma

7. Gonzaga Prep and Puyallup (tie)

9. Lake Stevens

10. Emerald Ridge

Others: Kamiakin, South Kitsap, Sumner, Rogers (Puyallup), Graham-Kapowsin, North Creek, West Valley (Yakima), Glacier Peak, Bethel, Arlington, Yelm.

3A

1. Mount Spokane and Seattle Prep. (tie)

3. North Thurston

4. Lynnwood

5. Bishop Blanchet and Liberty (Renton) (tie)

7. Timberline

8. Kelso and White River (tie)

10. West Seattle

Others: Mercer Island, Kennewick, Prairie, Snohomish, Monroe, Central Kitsap, Bellarmine Prep, Ridgeline, Shorewood.

2A

1. Burlington-Edison

2. Columbia River

3. Ridgefield

4. Ellensburg

5. Lynden

6. Sehome

7. North Kitsap

8. Pullman

9. Bainbridge and Tumwater (tie)

Others: Archbishop Murphy, Chief Sealth, Selah, Washington, Anacortes, Nathan Hale, West Valley (Spokane).

1A

1. Chelan

2. Cedar Park Christian

3. La Center

4. Annie Wright

5. Cashmere

6. Lynden Christian

7. Nooksack Valley

8. Cascade Christian

9. Connell

10. Meridian

Others: King’s, King’s Way Christian, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls), Bellevue Christian, Bear Creek, Stevenson, Montesano.

2B

1. Manson

2. Tonasket

3. Rainier

4. Adna

5. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague

6. Mossyrock

7. Kittitas and Liberty Bell (tie)

9. Freeman, Goldendale and River View (tie)

Others: La Conner, Reardan, Coupeville, Toutle Lake, Onalaska.

1B

1. Oakesdale

2. Wilbur-Creston-Keller

3. Darrington and Pomeroy (tie)

5. Northport

6. Liberty Christian

7. Almira/Coulee-Hartline and DeSales (tie)

9. Walla Walla Valley Academy

10. St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse and Waterville-Mansfield

Others: Entiat, Mary Walker, Taholah, Garfield-Palouse, Soap Lake, Neah Bay, Valley Christian, Ocosta, Willapa Valley.

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