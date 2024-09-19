Week 1 Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association rankings
Published 8:48 am Thursday, September 19, 2024
Below are the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association’s rankings for Week 1.
4A
1. Curtis
2. Camas
3. Wenatchee
4. Olympia
5. Kennedy Catholic
6. Tahoma
7. Gonzaga Prep and Puyallup (tie)
9. Lake Stevens
10. Emerald Ridge
Others: Kamiakin, South Kitsap, Sumner, Rogers (Puyallup), Graham-Kapowsin, North Creek, West Valley (Yakima), Glacier Peak, Bethel, Arlington, Yelm.
3A
1. Mount Spokane and Seattle Prep. (tie)
3. North Thurston
4. Lynnwood
5. Bishop Blanchet and Liberty (Renton) (tie)
7. Timberline
8. Kelso and White River (tie)
10. West Seattle
Others: Mercer Island, Kennewick, Prairie, Snohomish, Monroe, Central Kitsap, Bellarmine Prep, Ridgeline, Shorewood.
2A
1. Burlington-Edison
2. Columbia River
3. Ridgefield
4. Ellensburg
5. Lynden
6. Sehome
7. North Kitsap
8. Pullman
9. Bainbridge and Tumwater (tie)
Others: Archbishop Murphy, Chief Sealth, Selah, Washington, Anacortes, Nathan Hale, West Valley (Spokane).
1A
1. Chelan
2. Cedar Park Christian
3. La Center
4. Annie Wright
5. Cashmere
6. Lynden Christian
7. Nooksack Valley
8. Cascade Christian
9. Connell
10. Meridian
Others: King’s, King’s Way Christian, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls), Bellevue Christian, Bear Creek, Stevenson, Montesano.
2B
1. Manson
2. Tonasket
3. Rainier
4. Adna
5. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague
6. Mossyrock
7. Kittitas and Liberty Bell (tie)
9. Freeman, Goldendale and River View (tie)
Others: La Conner, Reardan, Coupeville, Toutle Lake, Onalaska.
1B
1. Oakesdale
2. Wilbur-Creston-Keller
3. Darrington and Pomeroy (tie)
5. Northport
6. Liberty Christian
7. Almira/Coulee-Hartline and DeSales (tie)
9. Walla Walla Valley Academy
10. St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse and Waterville-Mansfield
Others: Entiat, Mary Walker, Taholah, Garfield-Palouse, Soap Lake, Neah Bay, Valley Christian, Ocosta, Willapa Valley.