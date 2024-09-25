Brady Sharp wins 2024 PNW PGA Professional Championship

Everett Golf & Country Club head golf professional Matt Epstein (left) poses with Brady Sharp, the winner of the 2024 PNW PGA Professional Championship. Epstein finished tied for 33rd with a 2-over-218. (Photo courtesy of Molly Cooper, Pacific NW Section PGA senior director, tournament and member services)

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Oswego Lake Country Club assistant golf professional Brady Sharp won the 2024 PNW PGA Championship by three strokes on Sept. 19, 2024. Sharp finished with a 14-under-202 and banked a $10,000 purse. (Photo courtesy of Molly Cooper, Pacific NW Section PGA senior director, tournament and member services)

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Oswego Lake Country Club assistant golf professional Brady Sharp won the 2024 PNW PGA Championship by three strokes on Sept. 19, 2024. Sharp finished with a 14-under-202 and banked a $10,000 purse. (Photo courtesy of Molly Cooper, Pacific NW Section PGA senior director, tournament and member services)

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The Everett Golf & Country Club was site for the 2024 PNW PGA Professional Championship, one of the Pacific Northwest PGA Section’s largest tournaments of the year, held Sept. 17-19.

Oswego Lake Country Club assistant golf professional Brady Sharp won the 54-hole, no-cut, stroke-play event by three strokes, carding a 14-under-202, and his victory came with a $10,000 check. He made 32 pars, 15 birdies and two eagles.

Whidbey Golf & Country Club head golf professional David Phay finished second with an 11-under-205. There was a six-way tie for third place involving Derek Berg (PNW Golf Academy), Austin Hurt (Wing Point Golf & Country Club, 2023 PNW PGA Professional Championship winner), Russell Grove (North Idaho College), Mitch Lowe (Glendoveer Golf Course), Ryan Benzel (Sahalee Country Club) and Jerrel Grow (Pronghorn Club).

The tournament featured some of the best club professionals from Washington, Oregon, Montana and parts of Idaho, and golfers who placed in the top seven qualified for the 2025 PGA Professional Championship held in April at the PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

There were also some Snohomish County locals in the tournament:

— 33rd: Matt Epstein, Everett G&CC head golf professional: 75-71-72 — 218 (+2)

— 68th: Thomas Larson, Everett G&CC assistant professional: 78-76-75 — 229 (+13)

— 85th: Jason Himple, Everett G&CC first assistant: 83-76-79 — 238 (+22)

— 89th: Dan Franson, Echo Falls Golf Club head golf professional: 80-79-82 — 241 (+25)

— 98th: Alex Stacy, Battle Creek Golf Course head golf professional: 85-85-82 — 252 (+36)