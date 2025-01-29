Welch: Democrats’ proposals prioritize criminals over safety

By Todd Welch / Herald Columnist

The 2025 state Legislative Session has barely begun, but Snohomish County Democrats in the Legislature have wasted no time advancing a radical, pro-crime agenda that blatantly disregards public safety. Their push for policies that favor convicted criminals over law-abiding citizens is an affront to communities striving for safety and justice.

Take House Bill 1125 and its Senate counterpart, Senate Bill 5269. Both bills, with substantial backing from Snohomish County legislators, masquerade as “reform” but instead undermine public safety and judicial integrity. Both would grant early release to convicted felons, including those who committed heinous crimes, posing an unacceptable risk of reoffending. By revisiting carefully deliberated sentences, these bills would erode trust in the justice system and retraumatize victims and their families, who must relieve their pain with every early release hearing.

The strain doesn’t stop there. The legislation demands increased resources from the already overburdened Office of Public Defense, threatening the quality of legal representation. The criteria for early release —sentences that “no longer serve the interests of justice” — are so vague that they invite subjective misuse, overwhelming the courts and creating loopholes for dangerous offenders. Meanwhile, implementing reentry programs and victim support funds diverts critical resources from crime prevention efforts, exposing communities to more significant risks.

Equally alarming is the bill’s potential to increase recidivism. Early release without robust support systems undermines the deterrent effect of long-term sentences, opening the door for more serious crimes. A phased, multi-year petition process would add layers of administrative chaos to an already strained system. Rather than reform, the proposals amount to a reckless experiment with public safety as collateral damage.

As if that weren’t enough, the Legislature is also pushing House Bill 1178, co-sponsored by Rep. Strom Peterson, D-Edmonds. This bill would dismantle years of progress in criminal justice. It would eliminate sentencing enhancements for drug crimes near schools and parks and for gang-related offenses involving minors, actions that directly endanger the most vulnerable members of our communities.

Removing these enhancements sends a clear message: Democrats are willing to turn a blind eye to those who exploit children or endanger public spaces. This legislation weakens deterrents for gang leaders recruiting minors and for drug dealers targeting school zones, turning these protected areas into playgrounds for criminal activity.

Even more insidious is the increased judicial discretion HB 1178 introduces, paving the way for inconsistent sentencing practices undermining equal justice under the law. By softening penalties, the bill trivializes the severity of serious crimes and retraumatizes victims and their families. It signals to offenders that the consequences for their actions are minimal—eroding public confidence in a justice system already struggling to maintain credibility.

Perhaps the most glaring flaw in these bills is the sheer disregard for the communities they claim to serve. By prioritizing criminals over victims and public safety, these proposals threaten to destabilize neighborhoods already grappling with crime. Legislative actions like HB 1125 and HB 1178 don’t just weaken public safety, they betray the trust of law-abiding citizens who expect their leaders to protect them, not the perpetrators of violence and chaos.

It’s time for Snohomish County’s Democratic lawmakers to reconsider their priorities. Instead of dismantling decades of progress, they should focus on policies that genuinely support victims, strengthen public safety, and uphold the justice system’s integrity. Washingtonians deserve better than lawmakers who put criminals before communities.

Todd Welch is a columnist for The Herald, addressing local and state issues. He lives in Everett.