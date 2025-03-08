Tulalip Heritage’s JJ Gray leaps in the air for a loose ball during the winner-to-state playoff game against Muckleshoot Tribal School on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 in Marysville, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Glacier Peak’s Jo Lee is hugged by his teammate Paulos Mulugeta after winning the 4A boys quarterfinal game against Camas on Thursday, March 6, 2025 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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State boys basketball prep roundup for Saturday, March 8:

Click links below for full brackets.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 4A

No. 3 Glacier Peak 49, No. 6 West Valley 41

TACOMA — The Grizzlies rebounded from a heartbreaking overtime loss in Friday’s semifinal to take third in the Class 4A state tournament on Saturday at the Tacoma Dome.

Jo Lee dominated with 29 points and five rebounds while playing all 32 minutes as Glacier Peak finished third for the second straight season. Zachary Albright contributed 13 rebounds to go along with seven points to lead the Grizzlies to a 47-31 advantage on the boards. Jack Taylor pulled down eight rebounds for GP, which finished 23-5.

BOX SCORE

Class 3A

No. 1 Rainier Beach 68, No. 5 Edmonds-Woodway 48

TACOMA — The Warriors fell in the Class 3A state championship game.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

BOX SCORE

Class 1B

No. 6 Tulalip Heritage 64, No. 3 Willapa Valley 46

SPOKANE — The Hawks won two straight after Thursday’s quarterfinal loss to finish fourth in the Class 1B state tournament at Spokane Arena.

Though Tulalip Heritage was outrebounded 28-17, the Hawks overcame it by shooting a blistering 26-of-43 (60.4 percent). JJ Gray led the way with 17 points (7-for-9 from the field), and Ziggy Myles-Gilford also scored 17. Davien Parks made all five of his shots to contribute 11 points, and Davis Bachand added 10.

BOX SCORE