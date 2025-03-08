Trusted chiropractors who help keep you moving

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

The Daily Herald’s Best Of Snohomish County 2024 results are in!

It’s time to celebrate the absolute best of the best, chosen by the community! From local favorites to hidden gems, here are your top picks for the ‘Best Chiropractic’:

First Place: Symmetria Integrative Medical in Arlington and Marysville

The team at Symmetria Integrative Medical provides patient-centric, collaborative health care that surpasses the capacity of all other providers in the area. The practice is passionate about noninvasive treatments and the “three Rs”— relief, repair, and restore.

To achieve its goals, the practice works using a combination of tried and true therapy measures, and the newest and most cutting-edge technology.

Symmetria Integrative Medical wants to help you recover and discover your best quality of life. To get started on your path to wellness, schedule an appointment with the team by calling the office or using the online booking tool today.

Second Place: Optimal Health Chiropractic & Massage in Edmonds

Third Place: Classic Chiropractic in Snohomish

But the excitement doesn’t stop here! Dive into the full list of winners and see all the amazing businesses that made the cut. Who knows? You might discover your next favorite.