Climate should take precedence in protests against Trump

In recent weeks I have been to rallies and meetings joining the concerned citizens who are protesting Donald Trumps assault on American democracy. Indeed moral outrage fatigue is something we all have to be aware of and combat given the full scope of Trump’s dark and accelerated descent into fascism.

However there is one area that requires and demands our greatest efforts in thwarting and preventing, and that is Trump’s incomprehensible full scale attack on every facet of climate catastrophe prevention. Recently Trump terminated scientists and climate experts working on a critical national climate assessment. And he has pulled the United States out of virtually every global climate accord. At the same time he has green-lighted the fossil fuel and petroleum industries to renew oil drilling at levels that will push our planet to the precipice and indeed the point of no return.

It’s impossible to predict or quantify the full scope of global environmental destruction and chaos that will result from this insanity. However it is clear and obvious that humanity will as a result of the planet in it’s death throes face historic levels of famine, mass migration, and international conflict that can and perhaps inevitably will lead to nuclear confrontation. Now we have an unhinged president who in the face of overwhelming scientific evidence advises the world that global warming/climate change is a “Chinese hoax.”

The reasoned family of man has to accept the reality that our backs are against the wall. We need to respond and rise up at every opportunity to cast light on the actions and beliefs of a man who may indeed at this time be the most dangerous man in human history. We owe this to our children, to each other, to all life, all future generations,and indeed our planet.

Jim Sawyer

Edmonds