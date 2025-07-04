Everett celebrates Fourth of July with traditional parade

Campbell M., 4, looks up at her American flag during the Fourth of July Parade on Friday, July 4, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin rides in a carriage down Colby Avenue during the Fourth of July Parade on Friday, July 4, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Cossacks Motorcycle Stunt Team perform during the Fourth of July Parade on Friday, July 4, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

The Everett Fire Department drives multiple firetrucks down Colby Avenue during the Fourth of July parade Friday in Everett. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Benny Perkins, 5, and Eleanor Perkins, 8, run across Colby Avenue before the start of the Fourth of July parade on Friday in Everett. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Baile folklórico dancers make their way down Colby Avenue as people clap during the Fourth of July parade on Friday in Everett. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

A man wears an American flag hat and watches the Fourth of July parade on Friday in Everett. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Liam Shakya, 3, waves at a float passing by during the Fourth of July parade on Friday in Everett. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Campbell M., 4, looks up at her American flag during the Fourth of July parade on Friday, July 4, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin rides in a carriage down Colby Avenue during the Fourth of July parade on Friday, July 4, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

People waves at the Veterans of Foreign Wars float during the Fourth of July parade on Friday, July 4, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

People line the sides of Colby Avenue during the Fourth of July parade on Friday, July 4, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

A person holds an American Girl Doll in an American flag dress during the Fourth of July parade on Friday, July 4, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Cossacks Motorcycle Stunt Team perform during the Fourth of July parade on Friday, July 4, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

A person wearing American flag shorts watches the Fourth of July parade on Friday, July 4, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Baile folklórico dancers make their way down Colby Avenue as people clap during the Fourth of July parade on Friday, July 4, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

A man wears an American flag hat and watches the Fourth of July Parade on Friday, July 4, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Benny Perkins, 5, and Eleanor Perkins, 8, run across Colby Avenue before the start of the Fourth of July parade on Friday, July 4, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

The Everett Fire Department drives multiple firetrucks down Colby Avenue during the Fourth of July parade on Friday, July 4, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Liam Shakya, 3, waves at a float passing by during the Fourth of July parade on Friday, July 4, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — Thousands lined the streets of downtown Everett on Friday to gaze upon the city’s annual Fourth of July parade.

Attendees, some who arrived far earlier than the event began to get the best seats, were greeted by pleasant weather. They watched for about an hour and a half as parade entrants streamed by: dancers, scout troops, middle school marching bands, walking hot dog mascots and more candidates for local elected office than you could count on one hand.

Those watching from the sidelines all had a different favorite. Five-year-old Benny Perkins said he liked the firefighters best. Her sister, 8-year-old Eleanor, was a fan of the “ginormous horses” that carried Everett mayor Cassie Franklin in a carriage.

“The horses are, like, as big as our house,” she said.

The event celebrated the 249th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the document announcing the 13 Colonies’ separation from Great Britain in 1776.

Everett’s Independence Day parade has been a tradition for decades, running down Colby Avenue and back around Wetmore Avenue through the heart of the city’s downtown. It briefly halted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic until a private group, The Everett July 4th Foundation, brought the parade back to life in 2023.

“I think this is one of the best things about Everett,” said Michelle Conley, who has attended the parade for over a decade.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.