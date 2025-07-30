Everett opens new dog playground in Clark Park

An informational display on Clark Park outside of the new Clark Park Off Leash Dog Area on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Erica Weir throws a ball for her dog Hugo in the new Clark Park Off Leash Dog Area on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

The main entrance to the new Clark Park Off Leash Dog Area on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Hugo, 6, walks through one of the entrance gates of the new Clark Park Off Leash Dog Area as owner Erica Weir follows behind on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — Zipper needed to let out some energy.

The pitbull was flying through the grass and past the trees at Everett’s newly built off-leash dog area in Clark Park on Tuesday afternoon, chasing after fellow four-legged friends.

“We rarely got a night’s sleep until he would get worn out here coming to the park,” Larry Laverne said of Zipper. “So it’s been great for us at night.”

On Tuesday, city staff hosted a grand opening event at the new off-leash area. It had quietly opened the dog park earlier in the month.

The $360,000 project took about seven months to build and had been in the works since 2019.

“It has been a long, long time coming,” Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin said at the opening Tuesday.

Construction didn’t come without controversy, as the city had removed a 103-year-old gazebo as part of the park’s renovations, drawing some rebuke from historical advocates.

Everett purchased Clark Park in 1894, making it the oldest park in the city. In 1921, the city spent $20,000 on building the gazebo — equivalent to about $360,000 in today’s dollars.

It was a popular site for summer concerts and protests until the gazebo began to decline in the 1980s, according to Herald archives. In recent years, some had seen it has a hub for criminal activity following a number of drug arrests in 2017 and a nearby stabbing in 2022.

In 2019, the city began work on plans to build the new off-leash dog park at Clark Park, working alongside the Bayside Neighborhood Association. By early 2024, the city had announced its plans to remove the 103-year-old gazebo. It had considered a remodel, but found it too costly.

That announcement sparked a response from local historical groups calling to save the gazebo because they saw it as a piece of Everett’s history. The local neighborhood group supported its removal, saying the move would activate the park space.

“Almost everyone on our street other than us has a dog,” said Lisa Phillips, a member of the Bayside neighborhood. “They’ve all come down here and used it, and they’re just so excited they can let their dog run.”

Construction of the dog park began in November 2024. The city disassembled the gazebo and put it in storage.

Along with the new off-leash dog area, lighting in the park was also improved. Funding from the project also went toward repairs and cleaning at the nearby playground.

“We know how important it is for dogs to have a place to run, play and socialize, and for their humans to connect as well,” Everett Parks Director Bob Leonard said Tuesday. “Clark Park has long been a cherished part of Everett’s history, and today we’re proud to add a new chapter to that legacy.”

For Zipper’s dog parents, Kay and Larry Laverne, the new off-leash area has already been a source of connection in their north Everett neighborhood.

“We’ve met people that we didn’t even realize have been living here for 17 years,” Kay Laverne said. “It’s kind of nice to get to know our neighbors.”

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.