Monroe survives Everett in star-studded battle

Monroe sophomore Shannara Peebles serves the ball during a District 1 3A quarterfinals match against Monroe in Stanwood, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. The Spartans won 3-1. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Prep volleyball roundup for Thursday, Oct. 9:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A North

Monroe 3, Everett 2

EVERETT — The Bearcats (9-0 overall, 5-0 league) survived a five-set test from the Seagulls (6-3, 2-3) to stay perfect atop the league. Shanarra Peebles led the Monroe offense with 24 kills, while Maddie Walker kept plays alive with 27 digs. Ava Gonzalez starred all around, coming up with 30 kills and 16 digs, while Ava Urbanozo had 45 assists and 13 digs for Everett. The Seagulls have taken both Stanwood (5-0 league) and Monroe to five sets since Tuesday. Set scores were not reported.

Stanwood 3, Marysville Gethell 0

MARYSVILLE — The Spartans (7-1, 5-0) swept the Chargers (1-9, 1-5) 25-18, 25-14, 25-19 to stay perfect in league matches. Harper Neyens led the Stanwood attack with 13 kills while Addison Bowie’s 26 assists led the game by a stretch. Whitney Longspaugh had a balanced game for the Spartans, with nine kills and eight digs. Sophia Gilbert had seven kills and eight digs for Marysville Getchell while Katrina Gutenkauf came up with 12 assists.

Snohomish 3, Marysville Pilchuck 0

MARYSVILLE — The Panthers (5-5, 3-2) fought back to .500 on the season with a 25-15, 25-18, 25-10 win over the Tomahawks (0-8, 0-5). It was a balanced performance from Snohomish, as four players came up with six or more kills while Molley Hammer (10 kills) and Sawyer Mahler both registered 12 digs. Maggie Cavanaugh had a team-high 17 assists for Snohomish. No individual stats were reported for Marysville Pilchuck.

Wesco 4A

Kamiak 3, Arlington 1

ARLINGTON — The Knights (7-2, 5-1) earned a key road win (11-25, 25-8, 25-11, 25-11) over the Eagles (5-4, 4-2) to claim sole possession of second place in the league behind Lake Stevens (10-0, 6-0). No individual stats were reported.

Jackson 3, Cascade 1

MILL CREEK — The Timberwolves (2-7, 2-4) picked up their second win in three tries in a 25-20, 14-25, 26-14, 25-17 win over the Bruins (3-6, 1-5). Three players came up with eight or more kills while Hannah Jumpawong had a team-high 15 digs for Jackson. Candley Dengah set up the Timberwolves’ attack with a team-high 18 assists in the victory. Lucy Cox had 16 kills and 13 digs while Maggie Christensen notched 32 assists for Cascade.

Emerald Sound

Granite Falls 3, King’s 0

GRANITE FALLS — The Tigers (11-1, 3-1) continued their near-perfect season with a 25-16, 25-18, 25-12 sweep of the Knights (4-7, 1-3). Vilo Cavuilati (eight kills) and Georgia Natseos (16 assists) led the way on offense while Kirie Finchum had 11 digs for Granite Falls. No individual stats were reported for King’s.

Northwest 2B/1B

Darrington 3, La Conner 0

DARRINGTON — The Loggers (10-5, 5-0) leveraged a 25-16, 25-18, 25-14 sweep to hand the Braves their first league loss and grab sole control of first place in the league. Sophie Ross led the way for Darrington with 16 kills and five digs while Avery Brown had a team-high nine digs. Ava Pater fueled the Loggers’ offense with 25 kills on the night.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Lynnwood 3, Meadowdale 1

Non-league

Mountlake Terrace 3, Ingraham 0