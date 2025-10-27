Archbishop Murphy, Everett sweep

Prep volleyball roundup for Monday, Oct. 27:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A North

Everett 3, Marysville Pilchuck 0

MARYSVILLE — Another double-dose of Avas led to a Seagulls sweep. Ava Gonzalez contributed 22 kills, six digs and a block, while Ava Urbanozo tallied 35 assists and 14 digs as Everett improved to 9-4 overall and 5-4 in league play. Stats were not reported for Marysville Pilchuck (1-12, 1-8).

Wesco 3A/2A South

Archbishop Murphy 3, Edmonds-Woodway 0

EVERETT — Emma Morgan-McAuliff helped the Wildcats stay perfect at 13-0 overall and 10-0 in league. Teuila Halalilo added 25 assists, three kills, three aces and two blocks. For Edmonds-Woodway (10-4, 7-2), Sawyer Hiatt had 10 kills, and Addy Pontak added 19 digs and four aces.

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Mountlake Terrace 3, Shorecrest 1

Meadowdale 3, Lynnwood 2

Northwest 2B/1B

Darrington 3, Concrete 0

DARRINGTON — The Loggers got a well-rounded effort from Lucy Stewart (12 kills), Sophie Ross (seven kills, six aces), Abigail Cochran (six kills, seven blocks), Ava Pater (22 assists, four aces, five digs) and Avery Brown (11 digs) as Darrington improved to 13-4 overall and 7-0 in league.

Non-league

Snohomish 3, Shorewood 0