Lake Stevens finishes regular season undefeated

Prep volleyball roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 4:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 3, Glacier Peak 0

SNOHOMISH — The Vikings finished the regular season with a perfect 17-0 record (12-o league), sweeping the Grizzlies by set scores of 25-14, 25-11 and 25-13. Laura Eichert led the way with 18 kills, seven aces, and six blocks. Olivia Gonzales added 32 assists, an ace and a block, while Kamryn Strom contributed five kills and two aces.

Lake Stevens will host a District 1-2 double-elimination tournament match at 2 p.m. on Saturday. GP (10-7, 7-5) opens with a tournament with a play-in game 5 p.m. Saturday.

Kamiak 3, Jackson 0

MILL CREEK — The Knights (13-3, 10-2) finished second in the league and will host a District 1-2 double-elimination match 2 p.m. Saturday. Jackson finished the season 3-13, 3-9.

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Cascade 3, Mariner 0

Emerald Sound

King’s 3, Granite Falls 2

GRANITE FALLS — King’s (9-9 overall) claimed a state berth with the win by set scores of 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 18-25 and 18-16. Lucy Mortimer dominated with 23 kills and 17 digs, while Ella Young (24 digs, two aces), Gabby McCallister (11 kills, 13 digs), Rebekah Blackmer (39 assists, 11 digs, two aces), and Sophie Ciuca (12 kills, four digs) also contributed to the upset.

Granite Falls (15-4) was led by Vilo Cavuilati (23 kills), Kirie Finchum (23 digs), Saige Byde (eight kills) and Georgia Natseos (35 assists, five kills).

1B District Tri-District Tournament

No. 3 Darrington 3, No. 6 Evergreen Lutheran 1

DARRINGTON — The Loggers (16-5) qualified for state and advanced to Thursday’s tournament semifinals. Leading the way for Darrington were Sophie Ross (16 kills, four aces), Lucy Stewart (six kills), Ava Pater (four kills, 28 assists), Avery Brown (12 digs) and Crimson Vincent (10 digs).

2A District 1 Tournament (loser out)

No. 2 Archbishop Murphy 3, No. 5 Squalicum 0

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No. 8 Grace Academy 3 vs. No. 9 Redeemer Christian School 0

No. 1 Fellowship Academy 3, No. 8 Grace Academy 0