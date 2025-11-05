$6 million buys ‘Wow’ and a gleaming glass mansion in Mukilteo

This three-bedroom, two-bath, 1,406-square-foot house at 7622 Easy Street in Everett is on the market for $649,950. It last sold in 1969 for $22,500. photo credit: Walkthrough Media

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This three-bedroom, two-bath, 1,406-square-foot house at 7622 Easy Street in Everett is on the market for $649,950. It last sold in 1969 for $22,500.

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Inside the main room and kitchen on Oct. 23, 2025 in Mukilteo. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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One of two fire pits outside of the home on Oct. 23, 2025 in Mukilte. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Inside the basement of the $6 million home on Oct. 23 in Mukilteo.

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Looking out to the front of the house and driveway on Oct. 23 in Mukilteo.

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Inside the primary bathroom on Oct. 23, 2025 in Mukilteo. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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One of two fire pits outside the home on Oct. 23, 2025 in Mukilteo. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Domed glass ceiling along the back of the home on Oct. 23, 2025 in Mukilteo. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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The back patio area and deck of the $6 million glass house for sale on Oct. 23, 2025 in Mukilteo. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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MUKILTEO — They say people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.

At $6 million, you definitely wouldn’t want to risk it.

What’s up with that?

The 5,445-square-foot waterview home, listed by Compass real estate, has four bedrooms, a six-car garage, a 500-bottle wine room, a dog-washing station, five people-washing stations — and glass galore.

A 165-foot stretch of domed glass bubbles above the roofline, a curiosity tucked behind gates on a quiet Mukilteo cul-de-sac at 9716 58th Place W.

Go ahead, go in the buff in this glass mansion on the bluff. Nobody will see you, except drones or planes.

“It’s for the person who doesn’t want the cookie-cutter house,” Compass agent Teresa Simanton said. “This really is one of a kind.”

The next open house is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 15, the fourth since the property went on the market on Aug. 20.

“It’s one of those homes you don’t walk into and say, ‘I’ll take it,’” Simanton said. “You think about it.”

Built in 1979, the home last sold for $1.4 million in 2013 after spending about a year on the market.

A 2012 Daily Herald story ran under the headline “Mukilteo ‘glass monstrosity’ draws a lot of attention.” Back then, the house was called “psychedelic,” a “crazy wormhole” and “totally trippy” by various outlets. London’s Daily Mail dubbed it “Washington state’s most outlandish mansion.”

These days, there’s more competition. Zillow Gone Wild hasn’t come knocking yet, but this place would fit right in.

“I call it the extreme smart home,” Simanton said. “Tablets control security, outside gates, heating and air conditioning, lighting schemes and can predict the weather for the next week. The automated shades disappear into the ceiling with the push of a button.”

It’s also an extreme party house.

The owners hosted a birthday party with 200 people and a wedding with 100 guests, she said. The chef prepared a multi-course dinner for the wedding in the kitchen.

The price reflects a major makeover by the owners upon purchase in 2013.

“They did a $5 million remodel that took two years,” Simanton said. “It has a $5 million view.”

The property offers a panoramic Puget Sound vista. No binoculars required, just a cocktail, a swivel chair and maybe a towel for the spa pool.

The home is empty, not staged.

“Everybody can live here in a different way,” Simanton said. “The house has a warm, comfortable elegance. The downstairs has a full theater setup.”

The arched glass-walled corridor connects the U-shaped home’s wings, blurring the line between indoors and out. Circular and arched motifs repeat throughout, with 30 round columns and 5-foot stained-glass windows anchoring each end. A copper freestanding fireplace centers the living room and ship portholes, from the yard that built the Titanic, dot the walls.

The kitchen? Overboard, in the best way: three Wolf wall ovens, a six-burner range with two more ovens and Sub-Zero fridges.

Even the dogs live large. There’s a room with dog-themed wallpaper and a TV in their garage washroom.

Jett, a talking corgi, stars in the home’s social media promo video, racing through the glass palace and doing zoomies in the yard. (Jett, owned by Simanton, just might have a future in real estate.)

Monthly payments on this $6 million home would run around $34,700, according to Zillow’s calculator. That’s with a $1.2 million down payment.

Steep, sure, but still a bargain compared to Jeff Bezos’ $63 million Seattle pad, which sold earlier this year after he decamped to Miami for a $237 million compound.

“In the state of Washington, there are 121 active listings priced at $6 million or more. The highest right now are $79 million in Bellevue and $75 million in Seattle,” Simanton said.

Mukilteo’s glass standout ranks among Snohomish County’s priciest listings.

Other local luxury contenders:

A 10,000-square-foot Woodway home with seven bathrooms and a 14-bay garage showroom is listed for $6.45 million.

Asking price for an 18-acre Monroe spread with an outdoor amphitheater, flower farm and greenhouses is $5.99 million.

In Stanwood, $4.99 million gets you six bedrooms, eight baths, a new pool and a six-bay shop with a guest suite. Monthly payments: a mere $28,842.

Looking for something a little easier on the wallet and the Windex?

A home on Easy Street in Everett just hit the market for $649,950.

At 7622 Easy St., just off Beverly Lane, the three-bedroom, two-bath, 1,406-square-foot home, built in 1961, has hardwood floors, a front picture window and slider that opens to a back deck and fenced yard.

“It’s a tri-level with original character,” said The Preview Group listing agent Kathi Ogle. “It wasn’t built with a dishwasher. The double oven is original to the house. There are fruit trees in the backyard.”

The house last sold in 1969 for $22,500.

“Who would have ever thought the beginning market is $650,000?” Ogle said. “That’s where we’re at.”

A dishwasher is included. Now that’s easy living.

Got a story for “What’s Up With That?” Hit me up at reporterbrown@gmail.com or 425-422-7598.