Lake Stevens rolls to state semis with sweeps

Lake Stevens volleyball breaks out of a timeout during its 3-0 win against Mount Si in the District 1/2 4A semifinals at Lake Stevens High School on Nov. 13, 2025. (Joe Pohoryles / The Herald)

Prep volleyball roundup for Friday, Nov. 21:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

4A State Tournament Round of 16

No. 2 Lake Stevens 3, No. 15 Davis 0

YAKIMA — The Vikings (21-0) handled the Pirates in a 25-17, 25-17, 25-18 sweep to start their run at State. It was the District 1 champion’s ninth straight three-set win to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

No. 4 Wenatchee 3, No. 13 Kamiak 0

YAKIMA — The Wesco 4A runner-up Knights (16-5) fell to the Panthers (26-24, 25-12, 25-19) to knock them out of state title contention.

4A State Tournament Quarterfinals

No. 2 Lake Stevens 3, No. 10 Issaquah 0

YAKIMA — The Vikings (22-0) notched another straight-set victory, closing strong in a 25-19, 25-19, 25-10 win over the Eagles. The win moved Lake Stevens to its fourth state semifinal in as many seasons, as head coach Kyle Hoglund’s squad is all too familiar with how tough the road is from here — the Vikings have finished fourth twice and second once in the past three years.

“It’s rough finishing fourth twice. You’re close and the girls just want to do it,” Hoglund told The Herald over the phone. “It’s one of those things when you feel like you can taste it and it doesn’t happen, so yeah, it’s motivation.”

Lake Stevens set itself up to need two more wins in one day to complete its ultimate goal, starting with No. 3 Gonzaga Prep on Saturday morning.

“For us, it’s just lean on each other and just play the game we can play,” Hoglund said of his keys for the showdown with the Bullpups.

4A State Tournament Consolation Bracket (loser out)

No. 12 Mead 3, No. 13 Kamiak 0

YAKIMA — The Knights (16-6) were eliminated in a 25-14, 25-21, 25-14 loss to the Panthers, ending Kamiak’s first State action in seven years.

3A State Tournament (loser out)

No. 19 Gig Harbor 3, No. 14 Monroe 1

YAKIMA — The Bearcats (14-6) couldn’t follow up an opening-set win in a 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22 loss to the Tides, ending their season.

3A State Tournament Round of 16

No. 6 Bellevue 3, No. 11 Stanwood 1

YAKIMA — The Spartans (15-3) dropped into the consolation bracket in a 25-17, 25-23, 21-25, 25-16 loss to the Wolverines.

No. 5 Lakeside 3, No. 12 Everett 0

YAKIMA — The District 1 champion Seagulls (14-7) were knocked out of title contention in a 25-14, 25-21, 25-17 loss to the Lions.

3A State Tournament Consolation Bracket (loser out)

No. 11 Stanwood 3, No. 19 Gig Harbor 0

YAKIMA — The Spartans (16-3) bounced back with a sweep of the Tides, 25-16, 25-15, 25-13. Stanwood set itself up for a Saturday morning clash with No. 15 Timberline for a spot in the seventh-place game.

No. 13 White River 3, No. 12 Everett 0

YAKIMA — The Seagulls (14-8) saw their season come to a close in a 25-14, 25-22, 25-19 loss to the Hornets, ending Everett’s first state tournament run since 2009.