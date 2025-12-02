Arlington girls use big second half to knock off Panthers

Prep roundup for Monday, Dec. 1:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Arlington 50, Snohomish 49

SNOHOMISH — The Eagles overcame a 25-14 first-half deficit by scoring 18 points in each of the final to quarters to win their season opener. Basia Pszonka led Arlington with 19 points while Kailee Anderson added 13. Freshman post Grace Boekenoogen scored all 10 of her points in the second half.

Sienna Capellie (17 points) and Lizzie Allyn (15) combined for 32 of Snohomish’s 49 points.

Glacier Peak 63, Shorecrest 55

SNOHOMISH — Sophomores Lily Riechelson (25 points) and Taya Baines (14) combined for 39 as the Grizzles started the season with a win. Anna Usitalo (20 points), Luciana Trujillo (14) and Jorja Perrin (10) scored in double figures for the Scots.

Lake Stevens 51, Meadowdale 46

LAKE STEVENS — Noelani Tupua poured in 20 points to lead the Vikings to a win in their season opener. Autumn Swobody added 11. Lexi Zardis led Meadowdale with 14.

Jackson 82, Shorewood 41

In the season-opener for both teams, Jackson’s Makena Devine had a game-high 18 points, and Alexis Eichorn scored 16 for the Timberwolves. Melanie Degenhardt led Shorewood with 11 points, and Adi Davidson added nine for the Stormrays.

Mountlake Terrace 60, Marysville Pilchuck 9

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — The Hawks got scoring contributions from 11 different players, led by Jordan Wagner’s 14 points and Jaliyah Dyson’s 12.

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Kamiak 71, Lynnwood 37

Marysville-Getchell 37, Cascade 35

Squalicum 72, Everett 25

Lakewood 56, Interlake 41

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BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Ballard 58, Shorecrest 55

Mercer Island 67, Snohomish 64

Mariner at Sedro-Woolley, canceled