Stores shouldn’t limit deals to those with smartphones

There are many forms of discrimination, and some major grocery stores have reeached the peak. When entering a store, you see sales prices you would think you would be eligible for. But, no! Only if you have their membership, have a fnacy phone to get the sale price.

Not everyone has a fany phone. Poor and elderly are mostly affected, especially when grocery prices are the highest in history. Safeway denies old and poor people when they have no access to a smart phone. How cool is it to deny a 92-year-old great-grantdma the sale price on grapes.

I have been a Safeway customers forever, going back to the late 1930s when I shoppped with my mom at the 19th and Broadway Safeway. No more! I must commend Fred Meyer for putting out a sheet to help people get the sale prices.

At least that company cares.

Nancy Bretz

Everett