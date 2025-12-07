Story on Arlington runner Ramon Little was engaging

If ever there was an example of why it’s important and relevant to subscribe to local newspapers, Joe’s Pohoryles story about Ramon Little is it (“The Ramon Way: Arlington runner wins state title,” The Herald, Nov. 20.

Kudos to Ramon, his parents Monika and Richard, sister Maya, Arlington coaches Mike Shierk, Jon Murray, Krissy Kolbeck and all of Ramon’s teammates.

What an amazing young man and family, thanks to the great people at the Everett Herald for sharing.

Kevin Todd

Mill Creek