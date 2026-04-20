2-alarm apartment fire displaces at least 25 adults, 15 pets in Mountlake Terrace

South County Fire responded to an early morning fire Sunday, April 19, 2026, at an apartment building in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. (South County Fire)

EVERETT — South County firefighters rescued two people and a dog from a third-floor apartment during a two-alarm fire that displaced at least 25 people and 15 pets early Sunday morning in Mountlake Terrace.

Just after midnight, firefighters responded to the Taluswood Apartments in the 4200 block of 236th Street Southwest, according to a South County Fire press release. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke and fire at the three-story apartment building.

Firefighters saw a man and woman, approximately in their 20s, in the window of an upper-floor apartment, the release said. Using a ladder, firefighters rescued both occupants and a dog from the window.

First responders transported the pair to Swedish Edmonds Hospital in stable condition, the release said. The hospital later discharged them. The dog did not need medical intervention.

Fire spread across the second and third floors and the attic of the impacted building, the release said. Officials upgraded the response to a second alarm, with more than 60 firefighters responding.

Firefighters searched the 12 primarily affected units and evacuated individuals from 12 adjacent units, the release said. Other occupants were able to escape.

Firefighters were extinguishing hot spots until around 2 a.m., the release said. First responders treated one firefighter on scene for a minor injury.

Firefighters evaluated two additional civilians who did not require further medical care, the release said.

Residents from 13 apartments have been displaced, the release said. Support 7 and American Red Cross volunteers are assisting displaced residents with immediate needs.

South County Fire reminds individuals that they may have less than three minutes to escape a fire due to synthetic furniture and open layouts contributing to modern homes burning faster. A home fire escape plan and working smoke alarms “are critical to getting out safely,” the release said. Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years and installed in every bedroom, outside every sleeping area and on every level of the home.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan