Where to celebrate Earth Day in Snohomish County

Freylands Elementary fifth grader Vaughn Kipnis takes a turn shoveling dirt to help plant a Niobe Golden Weeping Willow along the banks of Lake Tye during an Arbor Day celebration at Lake Tye Park on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Monroe, Washington. Students from Mrs. Sager and Mrs. Slater’s classes took a field trip to help the city plant the park’s newest tree. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

EVERETT — Organizations across Snohomish County are gearing up for Earth Day on Wednesday.

From Wednesday to Saturday, there will be plenty of options available for those looking to get outside and celebrate Earth Day this year.

Wednesday

Join a cleanup challenge in Tulalip

The Snohomish Conservation District and Tulalip Tribes are hosting the Save Our Salmon Earth Day Event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Greg Williams Court, 6406 Marine Dr., Tulalip. This year, the tribes are hosting a cleanup competition, with the goal of having every corner of the reservation clear of trash to ensure clean runoff for salmon. More information on the challenge is available on the Snohomish Conservation District website. The event will also feature hands-on planting, information about salmon protection and sustainable food, and raffles and giveaways.

Help take care of trees along the Interurban Trail

The city of Everett’s Urban & Community Forest Program is hosting an Earth Day tree care event from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday. Participants will meet at the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and Scenic Drive in Everett to help pull weeds, spread mulch and water trees along the Interurban Trail. Those interested can RSVP on the city’s website.

Volunteer at Twin Lakes Park

The city of Marysville is hosting a special park cleanup event from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday at Twin Lakes Park. Volunteers will gather to pick up litter, spread wood chips and help with other park improvement projects. No registration is required, just be sure to bring sturdy shoes, a water bottle and gloves. Volunteers ages 17 and younger will need a signed release form, and those under 14 will need an accompanied adult.

Learn about Snoqualmie Pass hiking

Outdoor writer Tami Asars will present her research from her latest guidebook, Day Hiking Snoqualmie Pass from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Stanwood Library. Attendees can learn about the 126 trails Asars handpicked for the guidebook to help plan their own hiking trip.

Visit a Washington State Park

In honor of Earth Day, Washington State Parks will be free to enter Wednesday, and there’s no need for a Discover Pass. Nearby state parks include Mount Pilchuck, Wallace Falls, Deception Pass and Camano Island.

Friday

Attend a tree planting ceremony in Monroe

At 12:45 p.m. Friday at Lake Tye Park, Monroe Mayor Patsy Cudaback will host a tree planting ceremony. The event is in celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day and will recognize the importance of preserving natural resources. Fourth and fifth grade students from Fryelands Elementary School will help plant an Austrian Pine donated by the Monroe Garden Club.

Saturday

Help remove invasive plants in Edmonds …

The Edmonds Stewards and Sound Salmon Solutions are partnering for a day of service from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Pine Ridge Park in Edmonds. Registration is required, and the link is available on the Sound Salmon Solutions website.

… or in Bothell

The city of Bothell is partnering with Whale Scout for an Earth Day celebration from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Blyth Park at 16950 West Riverside Dr. The celebration will feature outreach tables and activities about sustainability, urban forestry, stormwater pollution prevention and more. In addition, there will be a volunteering event to remove invasive plants near the Sammamish River. Registration is required for those looking to volunteer. The registration form is available on the city’s website. The event is all-ages, and those under 16 years old will need an adult with them. Those under 18 must have a parent or guardian sign a release form if planning to volunteer.

Volunteer for a trail cleanup in Mill Creek

The city of Mill Creek is commemorating Earth Day — and the 250th anniversary of the United States — with a day of service from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Participants will meet at City Hall North at 15720 Main Street. Volunteers of all ages can help pick up trash along the North Creek Trail. Those 13 and older with an adult can help trim berry bushes along 35th Avenue Southeast. Registration is available on the city’s website.

Take care of trees in Mountlake Terrace

Mountlake Terrace is hosting its annual annual Arbor Day in Action from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Ballinger Park in celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day. Volunteers will assist with refreshing tree rings, pruning, removing invasive plants, weeding, raking and trash pick up. A limited number of tools will be available to share, but the city is asking attendees to bring any rakes, weed pullers and non-electric pruning tools they have. Gloves are strongly encouraged. Volunteers will receive a free swim voucher for the city’s Recreation Pavilion at the end of the event.

Attend an event at Sno-Isle Libraries

Many Sno-Isle Libraries will host Earth Day events Saturday. Join an Earth Day themed game night in Freeland, learn how to layer for a dynamic garden in Mountlake Terrace, learn all about garden soil in Stanwood or hear from environmental poet Kara Briggs in Mukilteo. More information is available on the Sno-Isle Libraries website.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.