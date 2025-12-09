Shorecrest girls pick up first win in nailbiter

Shorewood’s Maya Glasser reaches up to try and block a layup by Shorecrest’s Anna Usitalo during the 3A district playoff game on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 in Shoreline, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep basketball roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 9:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Shorecrest 58, Kamiak 56

MUKILTEO — The Scots (1-2 overall) outlasted the Knights (1-2) in a road battle as Anna Usitalo put up a game-high 24 points for Shorecrest’s first win. Luciana Trujillo had 14 points for the Scots while Annika Hastings led Kamiak with 19 points.

Lake Stevens 45, Snohomish 39

LAKE STEVENS — The Vikings (4-0) held off the Panthers (0-3) at home as Keira Isabelle Tupua led Lake Stevens with 16 points. Sienna Capelli had a game-high 19 points for Snohomish.

Arlington 55, Meadowdale 45

ARLINGTON — The Eagles (2-1) leveraged strong second and third quarters to take down the Mavericks (1-2) at home. Kailee Anderson led Arlington with 20 points while Basia Pszonka (12) and Addi Green (10) combined for 22 points. Mia Brockmeyer led Meadowdale with 20 points, and Lexi Zardis chipped in 14 in the loss.

Stanwood 49, Sehome 31

BELLINGHAM — The Spartans (4-0) outpaced the Mariners by holding their opponent to under 40 points for the third time this season. Ellalee Wortham led the offense with 25 points while Camrie Ingram followed with eight for Stanwood.

Everett 43, Lynnwood 23

EVERETT — The Seagulls (2-2), fueled by a second straight strong defensive game, downed the Royals (0-4). Akira Shaw’s 16 points paced Everett while Vanessa Olivar (10 points) led the way for Lynnwood.

Glacier Peak 77, Shorewood 46

SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies (4-0) scored 20 in each of the first three quarters to down the Stormrays (0-4). Lily Riechelson continued her strong start to the season with a game-high 22 points while Zoey Ritter (17) and Skylar Giacomi (12) combined for 29 points. Karmin Kasberg led Shorewood with 14 points while Rose Gallagher and Melanie Degenhardt each scored 13.

Mountlake Terrace 62, Cascade 29

EVERETT — The Hawks (2-1) beat the Bruins (0-3) comfortably at home as Jaliyah Dyson (nine steals) scored a game-high 20 points while Makenna Davidson (nine rebounds) had 15 points. Mountlake Terrace tallied 21 steals to hold Cascade under 30 as Amina Lewis paced the Bruins with 13 points.

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La Conner 57, Sultan 25

Mariner 59, Marysville Pilchuck 34

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BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Tulalip Heritage 73, Chief Kitsap Academy 21

SUQUAMISH — The Hawks (2-1) broke 70 points for the second time in three tries by netting four double-digit scorers. Josh Davis led the way with 22 points while Ziggy Myles (17), Davien Parks (15) and Peyton Hatch (11) scored over 10.

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Sultan 69, La Conner 44