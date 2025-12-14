Mukilteo School Board’s Schwab was also great with students

Thank you for the heart-warming story about Judy Schwab’s service as a school board member in the Mukiteo School District (“Mukilteo School Board member retires after 28 years,” The Herald, Dec. 6).

Before her time on the board, she was a volunteer in my second-grade classroom. During reading period, Judy would listen to every student read one at a time and then check their comprehension. She had a kind and gentle manner with the students and brought out the best in each one.

Her sensitivity and skill allowed me to concentrate of phonics and blending with the rest of the class. Her commitment of time and energy was a great help to student learning. They always looked forward to reading with her.

Lloyd Brodniak

Everett