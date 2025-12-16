LifeWise’s Bible classes pose no harm to students

The editorial regarding LifeWise Academy’s efforts to broaden children’s education and knowledge of Christian values and beliefs has me stumped a bit (“Everett Schools can stick with rules for Bible program,” The Herald, Dec. 12.

Everyone has the privilege of their opinion, however it should be an informed opinion, ot simply a knee-jerk reaction to something they possibly don’t understand or have misconstrued.

During my elementary school years fifth- and sixth-graders were allowed to attend catechism classes, on school grounds, during school hours. These classes were held in two portable classrooms at the edge of our school’s parking lot. Kids are naturally curious and when the sisters were walking through the school grounds and kids would be excused from class, hushed whispers from the uninformed would abound. We were brought up to speed by our elder classmates as to what was going on and we saw the older kids OK with that, so our concerns were assuaged.

No one turned into an ax-murderer, juvenile delinquent, or had an anxiety attack over any of it, it was just simply accepted as part of our school dynamic. Why does everyone feel the need to make a big deal about the most mundane issues. Whether you like it or not, God was very much in the equation when this republic was formed.

In the editorial’s comment about signed permission slips, it states that this weekly requirement establishes awareness of “being prepared, following rules and learning from consequences.” I wonder if the proponents of these requirements are focusing on the kids or throwing another challenge at the parents who just want to enhance their children’s upbringing in a Christian family. C’mon, one per annual (school year) should be sufficient.

Maynard Kielty

Arlington