Jackson takes down Tomahawks in scoring duel
Published 10:50 pm Thursday, December 18, 2025
Prep basketball roundup for Thursday, Dec. 18:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-league
Jackson 72, Marysville Pilchuck 66
MILL CREEK — The Timberwolves (3-3 overall) outlasted the Tomahawks (3-5) in a star-studded battle. Seamus Williams led Jackson with 33 points and four 3-pointers while Laryd Christensen added 23 in the win. Marysville Pilchuck star Michael Smathers Jr. came up with another impressive showing, leading the entire game with 35 points on four 3-pointers and 9-for-12 shooting from the foul line. Michael Taylor added 15 points for the Tomahawks in the loss.
Monroe 68, Woodinville 57
MONROE — Caleb Campbell’s 24 points headlined a solid non-league win for the undefeated Bearcats (5-0). Isaiah Kiehl (11), Dominic Castillo (10) and Wyatt Prohn (10) combined for 31 points in the win.
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Redmond 70, Marysville Getchell 33
Northwest 1B
Grace Academy 53, Providence Classical Christian 42
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GIRLS BASKETBALL
Non-league
Stanwood 52, Jackson 44
STANWOOD — The Spartans (6-0) downed the Timberwolves (6-1) in a battle of unbeatens. Ellalee Wortham and Presley Harris each scored 15 to lead Stanwood, with Harris nailing four of her five 3-pointers in the third quarter. Freshman Camille Phaysith and junior Alexis Eichhorn each scored 17 to power Jackson’s offense in the loss.
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
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Lindbergh 31, Tulalip Heritage 28
Northwest 1B
Grace Academy 38, Providence Classical Christian 24
Northwest
Lakewood at Squalicum, score not reported