Jackson takes down Tomahawks in scoring duel

Jackson’s Seamus Williams leaps in the air to make a jump shot during the game against Squalicum on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024 in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep basketball roundup for Thursday, Dec. 18:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Jackson 72, Marysville Pilchuck 66

MILL CREEK — The Timberwolves (3-3 overall) outlasted the Tomahawks (3-5) in a star-studded battle. Seamus Williams led Jackson with 33 points and four 3-pointers while Laryd Christensen added 23 in the win. Marysville Pilchuck star Michael Smathers Jr. came up with another impressive showing, leading the entire game with 35 points on four 3-pointers and 9-for-12 shooting from the foul line. Michael Taylor added 15 points for the Tomahawks in the loss.

Monroe 68, Woodinville 57

MONROE — Caleb Campbell’s 24 points headlined a solid non-league win for the undefeated Bearcats (5-0). Isaiah Kiehl (11), Dominic Castillo (10) and Wyatt Prohn (10) combined for 31 points in the win.

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Redmond 70, Marysville Getchell 33

Northwest 1B

Grace Academy 53, Providence Classical Christian 42

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GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Stanwood 52, Jackson 44

STANWOOD — The Spartans (6-0) downed the Timberwolves (6-1) in a battle of unbeatens. Ellalee Wortham and Presley Harris each scored 15 to lead Stanwood, with Harris nailing four of her five 3-pointers in the third quarter. Freshman Camille Phaysith and junior Alexis Eichhorn each scored 17 to power Jackson’s offense in the loss.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

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Lindbergh 31, Tulalip Heritage 28

Northwest 1B

Grace Academy 38, Providence Classical Christian 24

Northwest

Lakewood at Squalicum, score not reported