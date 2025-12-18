LifeWise program is a threat to church, state separation

LifeWise Academy members portray themselves as innocent victims of a hostile Everett Public School board who are preventing LifeWise from eroding the separation of church and state. This becomes evident in LifeWise founder Joel Penton’s book “During School Hours,” a manual for those wanting to know how to reinstall religion into public schools. In chapter one, “Undoing Public Education,” Penton praises the days of the Puritans, when reading the Bible was the foundation of public education. He says the removal of Biblical lessons is a “betrayal of the fundamental purpose of public education” and attributes its removal to “Science, new social issues and immigration.”

“During School Hours” reveals that LifeWise is not an altruistic organization and are vastly different from the majority of other Christian denominations. LifeWise requires an adherence to its interpretation of scripture. LifeWise advocates for a countrywide legalization of conversion therapy, permanent termination of D.E.I programs within all governmental agencies and establishing federal laws based on Christian nationalism.

On the other hand, the school board’s statement of not “endorsing off campus religious programs” defies logic. A Washington State website says: “A release time program in Washington State would need to obtain permission from the local school board for students to participate in the program.” Washington State code says: “A child, however, may be excused upon the request of his parents for purposes agreed upon by school authorities and the parents.”

We would like to know which employees within the Everett School district permitted LifeWise Academy to launch its program.

Rod and Terri Amburgy

Everett