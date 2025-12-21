Tupua sisters lead Lake Stevens past Glacier Peak
Published 5:30 pm Sunday, December 21, 2025
Prep girls basketball roundup for Dec. 19-20:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
FRIDAY
Wesco 4A
Lake Stevens 73, Glacier Peak 62
SNOHOMISH — Noelani Tupua’s team-high 19 led the way for the Vikings (6-1). Keira Tupua added 13, while Jenavieve Hemmer contributed 15. Glacier Peak (6-1) got 19 points from Zoey Ritter, and Lily Riechelson contributed 17.
Arlington 67, Kamiak 59
ARLINGTON — The trio of Kailee Anderson (16 points), Sami Jones (13) and Basia Pzonka led the Eagles (4-2 overall, 2-1 league). Amika Hastings earned game-high honors with 21 points for the Knights (1-5, 0-2).
Wesco 3A/2A North
Snohomish 52, Everett 31
SNOHOMISH — Sienna Capelli’s 22 paced the Panthers, who also benefitted from Lainey Daclison’s 12 points. Akilah Shaw led Everett with 14.
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Mariner 71, Cascade 31
Wesco 3A/2A South
Shorecrest 60, Shorewood 30
SHORELINE — Jorja Perrin’s double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds helped the Scots improve to 5-4 overall and 3-1 in league. Freshmen Luci Trujillo added 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Megan Degenhardt score a team-high nine points for Shorewood (0-7, 0-3).
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Archbishop Murphy at Lynnwood
Meadowdale 62, Mountlake Terrace 20
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — Mia Brockmeyer (23 points) and Lexi Zardis (17) combined to double up the Hawks (4-4 overall, 1-2 league) as the Mavericks improved to 4-2, 2-0.
Emerald Sound
King’s 88, Bear Creek 50
Non-league
Stanwood 52, Jackson 44
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
North Creek 77 Marysville Getchell 24
Monroe 62, Sultan 17
MONROE — Twelve players scored for the Bearcats (3-3 overall), including Mya Mercille’s team-high nine points. Sultan’s Avery Sargent matched Mercille for game-high honors.
Edmonds-Woodway 53, Marysville Pilchuck 26
MARYSVILLE — Freshman guard Sloane Frank scored a game-high 19 points, which included a trio of 3-pointers as E-W improved to 7-1. Janie Hanson limited offensive opportunities for the Tomahawks (0-8) with 11 deflections and seven steals, while Warriors point guard Amara Leckie contributed seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.
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Granite Falls 46, Darrington 24
SATURDAY
Non-league
Lynden 67, Stanwood 24
STANWOOD — The Spartans (6-1) suffered their first loss of the season to Class 2A powerhouse Lynden (6-0), which has outscored its opponents by an average of 44 points this season.
Woodinville 53, Snohomish 38
SNOHOMISH — Sienna Capelli scored 16 points, and Lainey Daclison added 11 in the loss for the Panthers (1-5).
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Cascade 42, Blaine 37
King’s 63, Enumclaw 53
Sultan 42, Friday Harbor 37
Evergreen Lutheran 54, Grace Academy 19
Wapato at Tulalip Heritage, canceled
Darrington at Clallam Bay, canceled