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Tupua sisters lead Lake Stevens past Glacier Peak

Published 5:30 pm Sunday, December 21, 2025

By Aaron Coe

Prep girls basketball roundup for Dec. 19-20:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 73, Glacier Peak 62

SNOHOMISH — Noelani Tupua’s team-high 19 led the way for the Vikings (6-1). Keira Tupua added 13, while Jenavieve Hemmer contributed 15. Glacier Peak (6-1) got 19 points from Zoey Ritter, and Lily Riechelson contributed 17.

Arlington 67, Kamiak 59

ARLINGTON — The trio of Kailee Anderson (16 points), Sami Jones (13) and Basia Pzonka led the Eagles (4-2 overall, 2-1 league). Amika Hastings earned game-high honors with 21 points for the Knights (1-5, 0-2).

Wesco 3A/2A North

Snohomish 52, Everett 31

SNOHOMISH — Sienna Capelli’s 22 paced the Panthers, who also benefitted from Lainey Daclison’s 12 points. Akilah Shaw led Everett with 14.

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Mariner 71, Cascade 31

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorecrest 60, Shorewood 30

SHORELINE — Jorja Perrin’s double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds helped the Scots improve to 5-4 overall and 3-1 in league. Freshmen Luci Trujillo added 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Megan Degenhardt score a team-high nine points for Shorewood (0-7, 0-3).

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Archbishop Murphy at Lynnwood

Meadowdale 62, Mountlake Terrace 20

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — Mia Brockmeyer (23 points) and Lexi Zardis (17) combined to double up the Hawks (4-4 overall, 1-2 league) as the Mavericks improved to 4-2, 2-0.

Emerald Sound

King’s 88, Bear Creek 50

Non-league

Stanwood 52, Jackson 44

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

North Creek 77 Marysville Getchell 24

Monroe 62, Sultan 17

MONROE — Twelve players scored for the Bearcats (3-3 overall), including Mya Mercille’s team-high nine points. Sultan’s Avery Sargent matched Mercille for game-high honors.

Edmonds-Woodway 53, Marysville Pilchuck 26

MARYSVILLE — Freshman guard Sloane Frank scored a game-high 19 points, which included a trio of 3-pointers as E-W improved to 7-1. Janie Hanson limited offensive opportunities for the Tomahawks (0-8) with 11 deflections and seven steals, while Warriors point guard Amara Leckie contributed seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.

— — — — — —

Granite Falls 46, Darrington 24

SATURDAY

Non-league

Lynden 67, Stanwood 24

STANWOOD — The Spartans (6-1) suffered their first loss of the season to Class 2A powerhouse Lynden (6-0), which has outscored its opponents by an average of 44 points this season.

Woodinville 53, Snohomish 38

SNOHOMISH — Sienna Capelli scored 16 points, and Lainey Daclison added 11 in the loss for the Panthers (1-5).

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Cascade 42, Blaine 37

King’s 63, Enumclaw 53

Sultan 42, Friday Harbor 37

Evergreen Lutheran 54, Grace Academy 19

Wapato at Tulalip Heritage, canceled

Darrington at Clallam Bay, canceled

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