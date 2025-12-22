Edmonds-Woodway notches statement win to start 8-1

Prep girls basketball roundup for Monday, Dec. 22:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

Edmonds-Woodway 66, Bellingham 33

BELLINGHAM — The Warriors (8-1 overall) continued their strong non-league season with a dominant road win over the Bayhawks. Zaniyah Jones had a game-high 20 points to go with nine rebounds, while Sloane Franks added 13 points, six steals and five rebounds. Captain Finley Wichers also scored 16 in the win.

Jackson 73, Lakewood 55

MILL CREEK — The Timberwolves (7-1) downed the Cougars (2-3) soundly as Alexis Eichhorn (25) and Makena Devine (21) combined for 46 points. Individual stats were not reported for Lakewood.

North Creek 64, Mountlake Terrace 63

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — The Hawks’ (4-5) late rally against the Jaguars came up one point short as Iman Kaifa scored 14 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter. Jaliyah Dyson (13) and Jordan Wagner (10) combined for 23 points in the loss.

Bothell 58 Meadowdale 40

BOTHELL — The Mavericks (4-4) fell to the Cougars as Mia Brockmeyer scored a game-high 18 points.

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Kamiak 59, Everett 44

Mariner 55, Lynnwood 31

Lynden Christian 56, Arlington 43

Eastlake 66, Monroe 40