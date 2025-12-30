Freshmen shine as Edmonds-Woodway starts 9-1

Prep girls basketball roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 30:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

Edmonds-Woodway 67, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 31

BOTHELL — The Warriors (9-1 overall) got out to a 23-2 first-quarter lead over the Eagles en route to a comfortable road win. It was a trio of freshmen that stood out for Edmonds-Woodway, as Amelia Faber had a game-high 15 points while Sloane Franks (12) and Zaniyah Jones (10) combined for 22 points. Jones also had seven rebounds and three steals in the win.

Lynnwood 41, Marysville Pilchuck 25

MARYSVILLE — The Royals (2-8) leveraged a strong defensive outing to down the host Tomahawks (0-9). Ena Dodik paced Lynnwood with 17 points while Vannessa Olivar added 10. Moriah Reyes Reyes and Makayla Whitson each scored eight points for Marysville Pilchuck.

Arlington 64, Ballard 52

MONROE — The Eagles (7-3) leveraged a 26-15 final quarter to pull away from the Beavers as Sami Jones scored a team-high 17 points. Basia Pszonka (14) and Aunna Felclin (12) combined for 26 points in the win as well.

Meadowdale 58, North Creek 46

NORTH CREEK — The Mavericks (5-3) took down the Jaguars on the road as Mia Brockmeyer scored 21 points. Kaya Powell (10), Lisa Sonko (9) and Quinn Gannon (9) combined for 28 points for Meadowdale.

Everett 39, Anacortes 26

EVERETT — The Seagulls (4-5) won a low-scoring battle against the Seahawks as Akilah Shaw (18 points) and Tatum Smith (12 points) did a majority of the scoring for Everett.

Redmond 49, Glacier Peak 43

SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies (7-2) fell to the Mustangs in a close one as Lily Riechelson scored a team-high 16 points for Glacier Peak.

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Archbishop Murphy 69, Decatur 43

Napavine 48, Snohomish 47

Newport 76, Lakewood 74

Sehome 44, Kamiak 41

Sedro-Woolley 62, Monroe 55

Oak Harbor 56, Cascade 45

Squalicum 52, Shorewood 31

Lakeside 53, Shorecrest 29

King’s vs. Immanuel, score not reported