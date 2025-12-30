Freshmen shine as Edmonds-Woodway starts 9-1
Published 10:53 pm Tuesday, December 30, 2025
Prep girls basketball roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 30:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
Non-league
Edmonds-Woodway 67, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 31
BOTHELL — The Warriors (9-1 overall) got out to a 23-2 first-quarter lead over the Eagles en route to a comfortable road win. It was a trio of freshmen that stood out for Edmonds-Woodway, as Amelia Faber had a game-high 15 points while Sloane Franks (12) and Zaniyah Jones (10) combined for 22 points. Jones also had seven rebounds and three steals in the win.
Lynnwood 41, Marysville Pilchuck 25
MARYSVILLE — The Royals (2-8) leveraged a strong defensive outing to down the host Tomahawks (0-9). Ena Dodik paced Lynnwood with 17 points while Vannessa Olivar added 10. Moriah Reyes Reyes and Makayla Whitson each scored eight points for Marysville Pilchuck.
Arlington 64, Ballard 52
MONROE — The Eagles (7-3) leveraged a 26-15 final quarter to pull away from the Beavers as Sami Jones scored a team-high 17 points. Basia Pszonka (14) and Aunna Felclin (12) combined for 26 points in the win as well.
Meadowdale 58, North Creek 46
NORTH CREEK — The Mavericks (5-3) took down the Jaguars on the road as Mia Brockmeyer scored 21 points. Kaya Powell (10), Lisa Sonko (9) and Quinn Gannon (9) combined for 28 points for Meadowdale.
Everett 39, Anacortes 26
EVERETT — The Seagulls (4-5) won a low-scoring battle against the Seahawks as Akilah Shaw (18 points) and Tatum Smith (12 points) did a majority of the scoring for Everett.
Redmond 49, Glacier Peak 43
SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies (7-2) fell to the Mustangs in a close one as Lily Riechelson scored a team-high 16 points for Glacier Peak.
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Archbishop Murphy 69, Decatur 43
Napavine 48, Snohomish 47
Newport 76, Lakewood 74
Sehome 44, Kamiak 41
Sedro-Woolley 62, Monroe 55
Oak Harbor 56, Cascade 45
Squalicum 52, Shorewood 31
Lakeside 53, Shorecrest 29
King’s vs. Immanuel, score not reported