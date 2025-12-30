Williams, Gosline lead Jackson to close win

Jackson’s Joey Gosline reacts to the score during the game against Squalicum on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024 in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep boys basketball roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 30:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

Jackson 61, Curtis 58

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — The Timberwolves (5-4 overall) outlasted the Vikings as Seamus Williams (21) and Joey Gosline (19) combined for 40 points while Laryd Christensen scored 10.

Kamiak 62, Stanwood 57

MUKILTEO — The Knights (2-7) beat the Spartans (1-7) as three players scored in double digits. Aaron Pierre led the way with 19 points while Max Christiansen (14) and Deyan Septimo Ruiz (12) each eclipsed 10 points in the win. Kam Gleaves led Stanwood with 18 points.

Everett 55, Los Lomas 39

EL CAJON, Calif — The Seagulls (7-3) notched another win at the Surf ‘N Slam as Noah Owens scored 17 points and dished out 11 assists. Michael Selders also notched a healthy double-double, picking up 13 points and 16 rebounds, while Gemini Jones scored 16 in the win.

West Valley (Yakima) 70, Lake Stevens 44

YAKIMA — The Vikings (5-3) fell to the Rams as Yeki Bekele and Devin Freeman each scored nine points for Lake Stevens.

— — — — — —

Lynnwood 60, Marysville Getchell 50

Edmonds-Woodway 66, Ferndale 55

Shorewood 77, Battle Ground 51

Glacier Peak 70, Davis 38

Lakewood 82, East Valley (Yakima) 43

Issaquah 53, Monroe 51

Seattle Academy 56, Mountlake Terrace 47

Mount Baker 70, Granite Falls 58

Columbia River 65, Snohomish 51

Mount Vernon 60, Mariner 46

Tulalip Heritage 78, Willapa Valley 59

Bishop Blanchet 81, Shorecrest 60

King’s vs. Patrick Henry (Calif.), score not reported