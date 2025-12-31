Schwabenbauers dominate for Snohomish

Prep wrestling roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 30:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS WRESTLING

Pac Coast

RIDGEFIELD — Snohomish freshman Freya Schwabenbauer went 5-0 with four pins en route to winning the 130-pound division at the 54-school Pac Coast Tournament.

Mariner’s Isabela Alvarez went 4-1 in the 115-pound division as she finished second, while fellow Maruader Jannethzy Cortes-Hernandez also finished second in the 155-pound division. Stanwood’s Makayla Finch rounded out the area’s top performers with a second-place finish in the 190-pound bracket.

BOYS WRESTLING

Pac Coast

RIDGEFIELD — Odin Schwabenbauer of Snohomish won the 285-pound division with two pins and three technical falls at the 75-team Pac Coast Tournament. Darrington’s Creed Wright placed fourth at 132 pounds in a 78-man bracket.

Northwest Duals

ALBANY, Ore. — The Edmonds-Woodway boys wrestling team went 4-0 with wins over South Albany (71-5), Lowell (46-24), Sprague 68-6 and Sherwood (52-26) to take home first place in the Northwest Duals’ Brent Belveal bracket and sixth overall in the 40-team meet.

Hollender Lynch dominated the 138-pound division, going 7-0 with two technical falls, while Jude Haines went 7-1 with two technical falls and a majority decision win in the 120-pound division.

Arlington finished seventh overall, claiming second place in the Doug Bashor bracket along the way. Dayton Fitzgibbon starred for the Eagles in the 150-pound division, going 7-1, while Michael Baxter went 6-2 with three technical-fall wins in the 138-pound division.