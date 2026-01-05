Cascade’s decisive third too much for Marysville Pilchuck

Prep girls basketball roundup for Monday, Jan. 5:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Cascade 35, Marysville Pilchuck 31

MARYSVILLE — The Bruins (2-9 overall) used a 12-3 scoring advantage in the third quarter to keep Marysville Pilchuck winless (0-11). Brooklyn Calogne led Cascade with a game-high 11, while Kiley Osbjornsen contributed nine. Moriah Reyes and Makayla Whitson tied for the Tommies’ team-high honors with 10 points apiece.

Monroe 62, Shorewood 37

MONROE — Mya Mercille had a game-high 24 points, and Allyson Neri chipped in 18 for the Bearcats (5-7). Melanie Degenhardt had a team-high 18 points for the Stormrays (1-9).

Archbishop Murphy 62, Stanwood 44

STANWOOD — Brooke Blachly led the way for the Wildcats (9-3) with 33 points, including seven 3-point baskets. Georgia Lenz scored a team-high 13 for Stanwood (7-2).

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King’s 67, Bishop Blanchet 64

Lopez Island 38, Sultan 33

Northwest 1B

Lummi Nation 78, Tulalip Heritage 18