Ellalee Wortham sets Stanwood’s all-time scoring record
Published 10:30 pm Monday, January 12, 2026
Prep roundup for Monday, Jan. 12:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
Non-league
Stanwood 60, Skyline 43
STANWOOD — Ellalee Wortham’s name stands alone atop Stanwood’s all-time scoring list.
The senior guard scored 24 points to push her total to 1,283 points with eight regular-season games remaining. Wortham surpassed Rachele Kloke, who compiled 1,273 points through the 2006-07 season.
Wortham made two 3-point shots as part of her nine field goals, and sank all four of her free throw attempts. The Spartans improved to 8-3 with help from Stella Berrett, who added 13 points.
Darrington 34, Providence Classical Christian 21
DARRINGTON — Eighth-grader Cara McMillion stole the show once again with 19 points, 16 rebounds and three steals as the Loggers improved to 4-5 overall. Freshman Selena Green added 12 points and nine steals.
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Mariner 56, Marysville Getchell 39
Ingraham 71, Granite Falls 37
Lopez Island 46, Sultan 26
Northwest
Lakewood 78, Bellingham 38