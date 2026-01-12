Ellalee Wortham sets Stanwood’s all-time scoring record

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Stanwood’s Ellalee Wortham tries to get around Snohomish’s Lizzie Allyn to make a shot during the game on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Prep roundup for Monday, Jan. 12:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

Stanwood 60, Skyline 43

STANWOOD — Ellalee Wortham’s name stands alone atop Stanwood’s all-time scoring list.

The senior guard scored 24 points to push her total to 1,283 points with eight regular-season games remaining. Wortham surpassed Rachele Kloke, who compiled 1,273 points through the 2006-07 season.

Wortham made two 3-point shots as part of her nine field goals, and sank all four of her free throw attempts. The Spartans improved to 8-3 with help from Stella Berrett, who added 13 points.

Darrington 34, Providence Classical Christian 21

DARRINGTON — Eighth-grader Cara McMillion stole the show once again with 19 points, 16 rebounds and three steals as the Loggers improved to 4-5 overall. Freshman Selena Green added 12 points and nine steals.

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Mariner 56, Marysville Getchell 39

Ingraham 71, Granite Falls 37

Lopez Island 46, Sultan 26

Northwest

Lakewood 78, Bellingham 38