Clutch points push Lake Stevens boys to 9-5

Lake Stevens’ Gabe Allinson makes a layup against Tenison Woods during the game on Dec. 2, 2025 in Lake Stevens, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep basketball roundup for Thursday, Jan. 15:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Lake Stevens 74, Anacortes 67

LAKE STEVENS — Daniel Ngezaho’s six 3s pushed the Vikings (9-5 overall) to a solid win over the Seahawks. Ngezaho finished the contest with a game-high 26 points while teammate Devin Freeman followed with 20 points — nine of which came in the final period as Lake Stevens pulled away late.

Northwest 1B

Tulalip Heritage 79, Providence Classical Christian 24

MARYSVILLE — The Hawks (10-2 overall, 2-1 league) breezed past the Highlanders as Davien Parks scored 22 points and pull down seven rebounds. Ziggy Myles-Gilford added 13 points and seven rebounds while racking up five of the Tulalip Heritage’s 26 steals on the night.

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Lopez Island 61, Grace Academy 55

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GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwest 1B

Tulalip Heritage 35, Providence Classical Christian 31

Lopez Island 43, Grace Academy 37

Non-league

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 62, Sultan 30