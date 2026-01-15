Clutch points push Lake Stevens boys to 9-5
Published 10:51 pm Thursday, January 15, 2026
Prep basketball roundup for Thursday, Jan. 15:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-league
Lake Stevens 74, Anacortes 67
LAKE STEVENS — Daniel Ngezaho’s six 3s pushed the Vikings (9-5 overall) to a solid win over the Seahawks. Ngezaho finished the contest with a game-high 26 points while teammate Devin Freeman followed with 20 points — nine of which came in the final period as Lake Stevens pulled away late.
Northwest 1B
Tulalip Heritage 79, Providence Classical Christian 24
MARYSVILLE — The Hawks (10-2 overall, 2-1 league) breezed past the Highlanders as Davien Parks scored 22 points and pull down seven rebounds. Ziggy Myles-Gilford added 13 points and seven rebounds while racking up five of the Tulalip Heritage’s 26 steals on the night.
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Lopez Island 61, Grace Academy 55
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GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northwest 1B
Tulalip Heritage 35, Providence Classical Christian 31
Lopez Island 43, Grace Academy 37
Non-league
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 62, Sultan 30