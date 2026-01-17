Presley Harris’ six 3s powers Stanwood past Monroe

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Prep girls basketball roundup for Friday and Saturday (Jan. 16-17):

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A North

Stanwood 73, Monroe 40

STANWOOD — Presley Harris went off behind the 3-point line, sinking six as part of her 22-point night for the Spartans (10-3 overall, 4-1 league). Dorothy Berrett (13 points), Mylee LaComb (11) and Ellalee Wortham (10) also scored in double figures. Mya Mercille led Monroe (6-9, 1-4) with 16 points.

Snohomish 41, Everett 23

EVERETT — Sienna Capelli popped in 20 points for the Panthers (7-6 overall, 5-0 league), who held Everett to six first-half points. Akilah Shaw led the Seagulls (8-6, 3-2) with 13.

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Marysville Pilchuck 34, Marysville Getchell 31

Wesco 3A/2A South

Edmonds-Woodway 63, Lynnwood 20

LYNNWOOD — The Warriors (14-1 overall, 6-1 league) controlled the game from start to finish and played their entire roster of 15 players, with 12 of them putting points on the board to secure the victory. Finley Wichers led all scorers with 14 points. In limited minutes, Zaniyah Jones added 10 points, five steals, four rebounds and three assists. Freshman point guard Amara Leckie added seven points and five assists.

Vanessa Olivar scored a team-high 10 points for the Lynnwood (2-14, 0-8).

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Shorecrest 65, Mountlake Terrace 42

Archbishop Murphy 72, Shorewood 12

Wesco 4A

Kamiak 61, Cascade 31

EVERETT — Anika Hastings led Kamiak (6-8, 2-4) with 20, while Kiley Osbjornsen tallied a team-high 11 for the Bruins (2-12, 0-6).

Glacier Peak 52, Arlington 36

SNOHOMISH — Lily Riechelson’s 21 points paced the Grizzlies (12-3 overall, 6-1) league, while Zoey Ritter added 13. Sami Jones (16 points) and Finley Walker (10) led Arlington (8-6, 3-4).

Jackson 68, Mariner 42

EVERETT — The Timberwolves improved to 10-3 overall and 5-2 in league play behind Makena Devine (15 points), Alexis Eichhorn (13), and Camille Phaysith (10). Diyo Kuoi contributed a game-high 18 for the Marauders (6-7, 1-6).

Northwest

Sehome 51, Lakewood 56

Emerald Sound

South Whidbey 45, Granite Falls 23

Northwest 2B/1B

Coupeville 58, Darrington 24

Northwest 1B

Tulalip Heritage 40, Cedar Park Christian (Lynnwood) 34

Non-league

Lake Stevens 48, Lynden Christian 43

LAKE STEVENS — Keira Tupua (19 points) and Noelani Tupua (12) lifted Lake to 11-2 overall.

King’s 55, Meadowdale 45

LYNNWOOD — Meadowdale’s Mia Brockmeyer scored 18 points, crossing the 1,000-point mark for her career as the Mavericks dipped to 7-7 overall. Individual statistics were not reported for King’s (10-4 overall).

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Lopez Island 46, Sultan 26

SATURDAY

Northwest 1B

Grace Academy 33, Providence Classical Christian 26

Non-league

Wapato 69, Tulalip Heritage 6