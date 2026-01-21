Kamiak boys survive Lake Stevens in overtime thriller

Prep basketball roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 21:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wesco 4A

Kamiak 69, Lake Stevens 67

MUKILTEO — Aaron Pierre saved his best for last, scoring nine of his game-high 28 points in overtime to lift the Knights (7-9 overall, 3-4 league) to a second straight win. Max Christiansen added 16 points in the win while Daniel Ngezaho led a balanced Lake Stevens (9-6, 4-3) attack with 17 points.

Arlington 84, Mariner 52

ARLINGTON — The Eagles (11-3, 5-2) rode their second-best offensive performance of the year to a blowout win. Mac Crews continued his strong campaign with 20 points on three 3s while Hudson Miller scored 17 for Arlington. Frankijay Bouah finished with a game-high 21 points for Mariner (1-14, 1-7).

Wesco 3A/2A North

Everett 64, Stanwood 57

STANWOOD — The Seagulls (10-7, 4-2) spent the final three quarters defending an early 17-8 lead as Noah Owens scored 17 points and dished out eight assists. Gemini Jones led Everett with 18 points while Jayden Abell (18 points) and Rece Green (17 points) paced Stanwood (3-12, 1-5).

Snohomish 58, Marysville Getchell 44

SNOHOMISH — Hudson Smith (20 points) and Grady Rohrich (15 points) highlighted a solid win for the Panthers (11-6, 5-1), who kept pace with league-leading Monroe. Evan Trinidad left it all on the floor for Marysville Getchell (0-15, 0-6), scoring a game-high 33 points.

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Monroe 70, Marysville Pilchuck 32

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorewood 63, Meadowdale 55

SHORELINE — The Stormrays (12-5, 7-1) held on to second place in the league with a solid home win over the Mavericks (12-4, 5-2). Jaden Marlow led Shorewood with 17 points and eight rebounds while Thomas Moles added 15 points. Noah Million had a team-high 13 points for Meadowdale.

Edmonds-Woodway 57, Archbishop Murphy 34

EDMONDS — The league-leading Warriors (15-2, 7-1) put the defensive clamps on to take down the Wildcats (8-7, 2-6) at home. DJ Karl knocked down five 3s in his game-high 21-point showing for Edmonds-Woodway while Willie Sears led Archbishop Murphy with 12 points.

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Shorecrest 78, Lynnwood 55

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorecrest 67, Lynnwood 34

LYNNWOOD — Anna Usitalo was a force to be reckoned with on both ends, racking up 31 points and 10 steals in a dominant win for the Scots (7-8, 5-4). Ena Dodik had a team-high 16 points for Lynnwood (2-15, 0-9).