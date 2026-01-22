Tulalip Heritage boys roll Lobos

Tulalip Heritage’s JJ Gray makes a layup during the winner-to-state playoff game against Muckleshoot Tribal School on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 in Marysville, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep basketball roundup for Thursday, Jan. 22:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northwest 1B

Tulalip Heritage 85, Lopez Island 44

MARYSVILLE — The Hawks (13-2 overall, 4-1 league) ran past the Lobos, notching 20 steals as a team in the process. JJ Gray nearly came up with a quadruple-double, racking up 10 steals, 10 rebounds, nine points and seven assists in the win. Yari Williams (22) and Dave Parks (21) each eclipsed 20 points as Tulalip Heritage scored 30 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Non-league

Inglemoor 78, Shorecrest 72

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Snohomish 55, Jackson 38

MILL CREEK — Snohomish wins eighth straight.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

King’s 68, Shorewood 25

Emerald Sound

Granite Falls 42, Overlake 36

Northwest 1B

Lopez Island 33, Tulalip Heritage 25