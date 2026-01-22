Tulalip Heritage boys roll Lobos
Published 10:34 pm Thursday, January 22, 2026
Prep basketball roundup for Thursday, Jan. 22:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northwest 1B
Tulalip Heritage 85, Lopez Island 44
MARYSVILLE — The Hawks (13-2 overall, 4-1 league) ran past the Lobos, notching 20 steals as a team in the process. JJ Gray nearly came up with a quadruple-double, racking up 10 steals, 10 rebounds, nine points and seven assists in the win. Yari Williams (22) and Dave Parks (21) each eclipsed 20 points as Tulalip Heritage scored 30 points in the fourth quarter alone.
Non-league
Inglemoor 78, Shorecrest 72
♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Non-league
Snohomish 55, Jackson 38
MILL CREEK — Snohomish wins eighth straight.
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
King’s 68, Shorewood 25
Emerald Sound
Granite Falls 42, Overlake 36
Northwest 1B
Lopez Island 33, Tulalip Heritage 25