Edmonds-Woodway girls rally on senior night

Edmonds-Woodway’s Zaniyah Jones drives to the hoop during the game against Archbishop Murphy on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Prep basketball roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 27:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wesco 3A/2A South

Edmonds-Woodway 60, Shorecrest 53

EDMONDS — The Warriors (15-2 overall, 7-2 league) earned a senior-night win, pulling away from the Scots (8-9, 6-5) after scoring just 17 points in the first half. Finley Wichers led the charge with 22 points while Zaniyah Jones scored 18 of her 20 points in the second half to ignite the comeback for Edmonds-Woodway. Jones stuffed the stat sheet in other ways as well, pulled down 10 rebounds and notching five steals. Anna Usitalo led Shorecrest with 19 points in the loss.

Meadowdale 73, Lynnwood 25

LYNNWOOD — The Mavericks (10-7, 7-2) ran away with a win against their cross-town rival Royals (2-17, 0-11). Lexi Zardis (17) and Mia Brockmeyer (16) combined for 33 points for Meadowdale while Vanessa Olivar led Lynnwood with 12 points.

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Mountlake Terrace 57, Shorewood 27

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 76, Mariner 36

EVERETT — Noelani Tupua erupted for 28 points, helping the Vikings (14-2, 9-0) maintain a two-game advantage with three to play in the league slate. Keira Isabelle Tupua added 16 points as Lake Stevens closes in on a third consecutive league title. Individual stats were not reported for Mariner (7-9, 2-8).

Jackson 56, Arlington 50

ARLINGTON — Freshman guard Camille Phaysith stole the show, scoring a game-high 25 points to lead the second-place Timberwolves (12-4, 7-2) to key league win. Kailee Anderson paced Arlington (10-8, 5-5) with 13 points.

Glacier Peak 56, Kamiak 48

SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies (13-5, 7-2) pulled away late as Zoey Ritter (eight points) went 4-for-5 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter. Lily Riechelson scored all of her game-high 16 points from within the 3-point arc for Glacier Peak, while Annika Hastings scored a team-high 15 for Kamiak.

Wesco 3A/2A North

Snohomish 57, Monroe 27

MONROE — The league-leading Panthers (12-6, 8-0) got out to 19-0 lead after one quarter en route to a blowout win over the Bearcats (7-11, 2-6). Sienna Capelli added to her strong season with a game-high 17 points as Snohomish won its 10th straight contest. Mya Mercille led Monroe with nine points.

Non-league

Lopez Island 54, Darrington 45

LOPEZ ISLAND — Freshman Selena Green scored nine as the Loggers fell to 4-9.

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South Whidbey 33, Sultan 27

Northwest

Lakewood 68, Blaine 35

Emerald Sound

Granite Falls 38, Northwest 20

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BOYS BASKETBALL

Wesco 3A/2A North

Everett 79, Marysville Getchell 36

EVERETT — Julius Pringle hit four of his five triples in the fourth quarter for a career-high 17 points as the Seagulls (11-8, 5-3) rolled to a league win. Henry Selders scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half for Everett while Evan Trinidad paced Marysville Getchell (0-17, 0-8) with 12 points.

Northwest

Lakewood 72, Blaine 39

BLAINE — The Cougars (12-4, 9-3) trounced the Borderites as Carter Langum had a game-high 17 points while Derek Willson added 14.

Non-league

Darrington 76, Lopez Island 63

LOPEZ ISLAND — Multiple Loggers notched double-doubles as Darrington improved to 11-6. Hunter Anderson powered the offense with a team-high 25 points and 10 assists while Jayce Lenker dominated the glass with 21 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

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Sultan 50, South Whidbey 49

Nooksack Valley 59, Granite Falls 39

Wesco 3A/2A South

Meadowdale 74, Lynnwood 54

LYNNWOOD — Marley Miller scored a team high 25 points while hitting five of 7 3-point shots and added eight rebounds for the Mavericks (14-4 overall, 7-2 league). Noah Million’s double-double (19 points, 11 rebounds, five assists) added to Meadowdale’s efforts, along with 12 points from Khalil Botley. Lynnwood fell to 6-13, 1-10 despite a game-high 28 points from Shan Shah.

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Edmonds-Woodway 66, Shorecrest 52

Shorewood 59, Mountlake Terrace 40