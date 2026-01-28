Tulalip Heritage boys improve to 14-3

The Tulalip Heritage bench reacts to a 3-point shot during the winner-to-state playoff game against Muckleshoot Tribal School on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 in Marysville, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep basketball roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 28:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Tulalip Heritage 75, Kingston 66

KINGSTON — Five Hawks scored in double figures as Tulalip Heritage (14-3 overall) kept the Buccaneers at bay all night. Dave Parks led the way with 19 points and seven rebounds while Ziggy Myles-Gilford scored 17, also pulled down seven boards and had five steals. JJ Gray, meanwhile, tallied a whopping nine steals during his 15-point night.

Wesco 3A/2A North

Monroe 67, Snohomish 58

SNOHOMISH — The Bearcats (15-2 overall, 7-1 league) outlasted the Panthers (12-7, 6-2) to hang onto the league lead in the final regular-season meeting between the two programs. Wyatt Prohn and Isaiah Kiehl each scored 15 points while Caleb Campbell had 14 for Monroe. Grady Rohrich scored a game-high 27 for Snohomish, which got 16 points from Deyton Wheat in the loss.

Read The Herald’s full report of the game HERE.

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Stanwood 73, Marysville Pilchuck 26

Wesco 4A

Jackson 76, Arlington 71

Glacier Peak 51, Kamiak 32

Lake Stevens 79, Mariner 53

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GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-league

King’s 70, Cle Elum 44