Glacier Peak pulls away from Jackson

Prep girls basketball roundup for Friday and Saturday (Jan. 30-31):

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FRIDAY

Wesco 4A

Glacier Peak 55, Jackson 49

MILL CREEK — Led by Lily Riechelson’s 17 points, the Grizzlies (14-5 overall, 8-2 league) pulled away late. Jackson (12-5, 7-3) got 15 points from Alexis Eichorn and 12 from Avery Cooke.

Lake Stevens 63, Cascade 14

LAKE STEVENS — The Vikings (15-2 overall, 10-0 league) got 21 points from Noelani Tupua and 13 from Keira Tupua. Cascade fell to 2-15, 0-9.

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Kamiak 55, Mariner 50

Wesco 3A/2A North

Monroe 57, Marysville Getchell 30

Everett 63, Marysville Pilchuck 24

EVERETT — Tatum Smith led Everett (12-7, 6-3) with 19 points as the Tommies dropped to 1-18, 1-8.

Snohomish 37, Stanwood 32

SNOHOMISH — The Panthers secured the North title, improving to 9-0 overall and 13-6 overall.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorewood 56, Lynnwood 49

SHORELINE — Melanie Degenhardt’s 26 points and Karmin Kasberg’s 16 carried the Stormrays (2-17, 2-9). Vanessa Olivar scored a team-high 14 for Lynnwood (2-18, 0-12).

Emerald Sound

Granite Falls 41, Bush 35

Northwest 2B/1B

Concrete 48, Darrington 25

CONCRETE — The Loggers dipped 4-12 overall and 0-8 in league despite solid games from freshman Selena Green (17 points, three steals), Bella Morales (12 rebounds, five steals)

Northwest 1B

Grace Academy 36, Tulalip Heritage 34

Non-league

King’s 67, Shorecrest 53

SATURDAY

Wesco 3A/2A South

Edmonds-Woodway 64, Meadowdale 51

LYNNWOOD — The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors improved to 17-2 overall and after outscoring the Mavericks 43 to 21 in the second half. Zaniyah Jones led all scorers with 25 points and 13 rebounds, with 17 of those coming in the second half. Senior Finley Wichers added 22 points and 9 rebounds, including three 3-pointers. Freshman point guard Amara Leckie contributed 6 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds. Mia Brockmeyer and Lexi Zardis each scored 14 for the Mavericks (11-8, 8-3).

Northwest 2B/1B

Concrete 41, Tulalip Heritage 18

Non-league

Stanwood 67, Ferndale 29

FERNDALE — The Spartans (15-4 overall) received a well-rounded effort from Georgia Lenz (13 points), Presley Harris (12), Stella Berrett (12) and Ellalee Wortham (10).

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King’s 56, Cascade Christian 29