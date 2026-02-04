Lake Stevens boys win sets up Tuesday clash

Prep basketball roundup for Wednesday, Feb. 4:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 66, Arlington 63

LAKE STEVENS — A balanced effort from Gabe Allinson (16 points), Devin Freeman (15), Yeki Bekela (12) and Daniel Ngezaho (10) kept the Vikings (12-7 overall, 7-4 league) in contention for second place in the conference. Lake faces Jackson (7-4 league) on Friday, with the loser falling to third.

For Arlington, Mac Crews and Micah Robinson led the way with 14 points apiece, while Hudson Miller had 12.

Kamiak 81, Jackson 76

MILL CREEK — Kamiak’s Max Christiansen proved to be too much for the Timberwolves with 24 points. Deyan Septimo Ruiz added 20 points and Aaron Pierre tallied 15 for the Knights (9-11, 5-6). Seamus Williams scored a team-high 22 points for Jackson, while Mason Engen added 20. The Timberwolves (10-8, 7-4) face Lake Stevens on Friday, with the winner claiming second place.

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Glacier Peak 73, Cascade 21

Wesco 3A/2A South

Edmonds-Woodway 55, Shorewood 48

EDMONDS — The Warriors (19-2, 11-1) downed the Stormrays (15-6, 10-2) to clinch the South title as William Alseth had a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

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Mountlake Terrace 66, Archbishop Murphy 60

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GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Lynnwood 31, Marysville Getchell 29

Shoreline Christian 33, Darrington 17

Ferndale 80, Mariner 64

Eastside Prep 50, Granite Falls 29