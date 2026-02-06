Countries using ‘peace’ to spin real intentions

Thank you for your story on the so-called “Roman” talk of peace (“Comment: When talk of peace is used as tool or war,” The Herald, Jan. 25). As a tool of war from way back in human history. It makes me happy that I renewed my subscription to your paper.

This administration is using it as a spin word to mean complete domination of other people’s and lands after taking over what ever it wants. Just like the Jewish state wants peace in Gaza, After all forms of Palestine independence and pride and destroyed. Peace and “safety” have both had their definitions changed since I graduated from high school in the 1970s. Man, do I miss watching Ward Cleaver on TV.

Lawrence East

Everett