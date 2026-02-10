Edmonds receives federal grant to advance marsh restoration

EVERETT — The city of Edmonds received a second federal grant to continue planning the restoration of the Edmonds Marsh, the city announced in a press release Friday.

The $677,400 grant is from the National Coastal Resilience Fund. It will allow the city, along with the Edmonds Marsh Estuary Advocates, to develop preliminary designs for the restoration.

Restoring the Edmonds Marsh would protect critical infrastructure and restore the ecosystem, which includes salmon, local aquatic species and birds, according to the National Coastal Resilience Fund. It would also protect residents from intense storm events.

The grant will fund 64% of the project, according to the release. The rest of the project will be completed through citizen labor, cash contributions and in-kind labor, the release said.

The city and advocates plan to partner with adjacent property owners to plan for the design, with the goal of creating a channel that reconnects the marsh with the Puget Sound. As part of the project, staff and advocates would also evaluate coastal flood risks, prepare land appraisal and cultural resource studies, estimate restoration costs, and outline future funding options, the release said.

In 2024, the city received a $135,000 grant for studies on the future of the marsh estuary, soil contamination and flood risk, according to the Edmonds Marsh Estuary Advocates website.

The project is pending approval from the City Council, the release said. If approved, the city expects work to begin in the spring.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.