Good reason for members of military to refuse illegal orders

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., texted me saying President Trump “called for me to be hanged” for relaying the simple message “If you are serving in the military you have an obligation to refuse illegal orders.”

What if a U.S. Army general developed dementia and ordered a special forces soldier to kill Donald Trump in order to save the United States from being taken over by a dictator? Following President Trump’s dictate he would obey his superior officer and kill Donald Trump. When I went through Army officer training in 1961 I was taught to not obey an illegal order. Donald Trump lied about his health and avoided military training. Now when he is being taught the things he would have learned he chooses to remain ignorant. What should be the penalty for our President to advocate for illegal actions?

Richard Guthrie

Snohomish